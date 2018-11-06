All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:57 AM

22401 Bayberry

22401 Bayberry · No Longer Available
Location

22401 Bayberry, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Canyon Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
A HOME WITH A GORGEOUS MISSION VIEJO LAKE VIEW!!! Walking through the front doors, you will notice the high ceilings, spiral staircase, & natural light throughout. The DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM has been used as an OFFICE. The DOWNSTAIRS FULL BATHROOM is perfect for the guest bathroom. With custom molding & recessed lighting, the family room opens up to the LARGE Kitchen. The kitchen features: a large island with custom lighting, stainless steel appliances, ample amounts of countertop space, & a newer sliding door to the backyard. The Dining room has a direct entrance from the kitchen. The Backyard features a gazebo, two decks, beautiful landscape, grass, bar & bbq area. Atop of the staircase on the right side is the Master Bedroom. Immediately, you will see the INCREDIBLE Lake Mission Viejo VIEW. From your bed or private balcony, you can see boats on the water, mountains, hills, & amazing sunsets. The Master Bathroom has a private tub, separate shower, & large counter space for the two sinks. The walk in closet is large enough for all your shoes & outfits. The two upper guest bedrooms share a jack & jill bathroom. The Bonus room is perfect to entertain & watch the big game. The 3 car garage has newer epoxy flooring & space for all your storage. This home is the perfect for all that you will want & need. HOA of 220/month includes: 4 tennis courts, sport court, billiard room, pool, jacuzzis, gym, locker rooms, 24 hour guard gate, roaming security, & MV Lake access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22401 Bayberry have any available units?
22401 Bayberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22401 Bayberry have?
Some of 22401 Bayberry's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22401 Bayberry currently offering any rent specials?
22401 Bayberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22401 Bayberry pet-friendly?
No, 22401 Bayberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22401 Bayberry offer parking?
Yes, 22401 Bayberry offers parking.
Does 22401 Bayberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22401 Bayberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22401 Bayberry have a pool?
Yes, 22401 Bayberry has a pool.
Does 22401 Bayberry have accessible units?
No, 22401 Bayberry does not have accessible units.
Does 22401 Bayberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22401 Bayberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 22401 Bayberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 22401 Bayberry does not have units with air conditioning.
