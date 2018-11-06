22401 Bayberry

Amenities

A HOME WITH A GORGEOUS MISSION VIEJO LAKE VIEW!!! Walking through the front doors, you will notice the high ceilings, spiral staircase, & natural light throughout. The DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM has been used as an OFFICE. The DOWNSTAIRS FULL BATHROOM is perfect for the guest bathroom. With custom molding & recessed lighting, the family room opens up to the LARGE Kitchen. The kitchen features: a large island with custom lighting, stainless steel appliances, ample amounts of countertop space, & a newer sliding door to the backyard. The Dining room has a direct entrance from the kitchen. The Backyard features a gazebo, two decks, beautiful landscape, grass, bar & bbq area. Atop of the staircase on the right side is the Master Bedroom. Immediately, you will see the INCREDIBLE Lake Mission Viejo VIEW. From your bed or private balcony, you can see boats on the water, mountains, hills, & amazing sunsets. The Master Bathroom has a private tub, separate shower, & large counter space for the two sinks. The walk in closet is large enough for all your shoes & outfits. The two upper guest bedrooms share a jack & jill bathroom. The Bonus room is perfect to entertain & watch the big game. The 3 car garage has newer epoxy flooring & space for all your storage. This home is the perfect for all that you will want & need. HOA of 220/month includes: 4 tennis courts, sport court, billiard room, pool, jacuzzis, gym, locker rooms, 24 hour guard gate, roaming security, & MV Lake access.