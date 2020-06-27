22341 Platino

Amenities

Wonderful and inviting 3 Bedroom View Home in lovely Wilderness Glen in North Mission Viejo. This home has a large lot with extra wide storage on the side, a large covered patio and low maintenance synthetic grass in the backyard. The open floor plan includes a kitchen with nook and dining room open to the living room with cozy fireplace and brand new wood like flooring throughout and some tile in the kitchen. The kitchen has newer appliances and granite counters. The large master bedroom has views to the backyard, a walk in closet and the bathroom has a granite counter. The two secondary bedrooms are spacious with newer carpeting and updated second bath. The two car garage is vaulted with high ceilings. This home is located near award winning Saddleback Valley Schools, dining, shopping and the famous Lake Mission Viejo. Lots of trails nearby for bicycling and hiking. Call Michelle Yegsigian, Regency RE Brokers, BRE #01025400, 949-697-1143, michelley@regencyre.com .