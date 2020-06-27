All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 22341 Platino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
22341 Platino
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

22341 Platino

22341 Platino · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

22341 Platino, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful and inviting 3 Bedroom View Home in lovely Wilderness Glen in North Mission Viejo. This home has a large lot with extra wide storage on the side, a large covered patio and low maintenance synthetic grass in the backyard. The open floor plan includes a kitchen with nook and dining room open to the living room with cozy fireplace and brand new wood like flooring throughout and some tile in the kitchen. The kitchen has newer appliances and granite counters. The large master bedroom has views to the backyard, a walk in closet and the bathroom has a granite counter. The two secondary bedrooms are spacious with newer carpeting and updated second bath. The two car garage is vaulted with high ceilings. This home is located near award winning Saddleback Valley Schools, dining, shopping and the famous Lake Mission Viejo. Lots of trails nearby for bicycling and hiking. Call Michelle Yegsigian, Regency RE Brokers, BRE #01025400, 949-697-1143, michelley@regencyre.com .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22341 Platino have any available units?
22341 Platino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22341 Platino have?
Some of 22341 Platino's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22341 Platino currently offering any rent specials?
22341 Platino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22341 Platino pet-friendly?
No, 22341 Platino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22341 Platino offer parking?
Yes, 22341 Platino offers parking.
Does 22341 Platino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22341 Platino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22341 Platino have a pool?
No, 22341 Platino does not have a pool.
Does 22341 Platino have accessible units?
No, 22341 Platino does not have accessible units.
Does 22341 Platino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22341 Platino has units with dishwashers.
Does 22341 Platino have units with air conditioning?
No, 22341 Platino does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside