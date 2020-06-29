All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 22112 Antigua.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
22112 Antigua
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

22112 Antigua

22112 Antigua · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

22112 Antigua, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
MASTER BEDROOM + PRIVATE BATHROOM Rental (one person ONLY!). Bedroom is 11 x 17, has cathedral ceilings, a ceiling fan, 12-foot mirrored wardrobe & separate vanity. Shower & toilet are separated from vanity by a barn door. Master Bedroom has a balcony with forever views! It also provides additional storage. Rental includes: Bedroom, Private Bathroom, Kitchen (light cooking), Laundry & Utilities (electric, gas, water, basic cable). Association provides a pool, 2 spas, outdoor kitchen & tennis courts. You'll have access to Mission Viejo Lake where a 5 minute walk can take you kayaking, swimming, boating, fishing, picnic & enjoy live concerts. Complex provides open space parking that is patrolled by security company.

NO smoking, drinking, drugs (including 240). NO overnight guests (no exceptions).

About us: We are 2 Christian women looking for a roommate that shares our values, is kind, courteous and respectful, etc. Hopefully like kitties as we have 3 of them.

Rental Requirements: Application, 2 months bank statements and 1 month pay stubs. A background check will be conducted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22112 Antigua have any available units?
22112 Antigua doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22112 Antigua have?
Some of 22112 Antigua's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22112 Antigua currently offering any rent specials?
22112 Antigua is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22112 Antigua pet-friendly?
No, 22112 Antigua is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22112 Antigua offer parking?
Yes, 22112 Antigua offers parking.
Does 22112 Antigua have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22112 Antigua does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22112 Antigua have a pool?
Yes, 22112 Antigua has a pool.
Does 22112 Antigua have accessible units?
No, 22112 Antigua does not have accessible units.
Does 22112 Antigua have units with dishwashers?
No, 22112 Antigua does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22112 Antigua have units with air conditioning?
No, 22112 Antigua does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside