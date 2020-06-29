22112 Antigua

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

MASTER BEDROOM + PRIVATE BATHROOM Rental (one person ONLY!). Bedroom is 11 x 17, has cathedral ceilings, a ceiling fan, 12-foot mirrored wardrobe & separate vanity. Shower & toilet are separated from vanity by a barn door. Master Bedroom has a balcony with forever views! It also provides additional storage. Rental includes: Bedroom, Private Bathroom, Kitchen (light cooking), Laundry & Utilities (electric, gas, water, basic cable). Association provides a pool, 2 spas, outdoor kitchen & tennis courts. You'll have access to Mission Viejo Lake where a 5 minute walk can take you kayaking, swimming, boating, fishing, picnic & enjoy live concerts. Complex provides open space parking that is patrolled by security company.



NO smoking, drinking, drugs (including 240). NO overnight guests (no exceptions).



About us: We are 2 Christian women looking for a roommate that shares our values, is kind, courteous and respectful, etc. Hopefully like kitties as we have 3 of them.



Rental Requirements: Application, 2 months bank statements and 1 month pay stubs. A background check will be conducted.