22092 Oak Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

Custom pool home with amazing panoramic views is available for lease*** This 5-bedroom, 4-bath home rests on a private cul-de-sac in the sought after Canyon Crest community. Beautiful courtyard greets you to entry with cathedral ceilings beaming with natural light. Formal dining room upgraded with hardwood floors, crown moulding, and plantation shutters. Kitchen fit for chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ample storage, and stunning view of mountains. Breakfast nook with access through French doors to outdoor entertaining area. Kitchen opens to family room with built-in entertainment center and fireplace. Downstairs guest bedroom with access to recently remodeled full bath. Skylights upstairs offer abundance of natural light throughout home. Oversized Master suite features balcony with breathtaking views, a cedar lined closet, a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and private stairwell. Spa like master bath features dual vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Open floor plans boasts 3-oversized upstairs bedrooms with built-in’s and high ceilings. All upstairs bathrooms have been recently remodeled & upgraded. Upstairs bonus room features office built-ins. Backyard is ideal for entertaining with Pebble Tec salt water pool & spa, multiple seating areas, extra privacy, and world class views. 3-car garage with ample room for storage. Best in class HOA amenities include pools, tennis courts, oversized park, state of the art gym, billiard room, meeting rooms.