Mission Viejo, CA
21881 Southgate
21881 Southgate

21881 Southgate · (949) 599-1700
Location

21881 Southgate, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1543 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Exceptional opportunity to lease in the Mission Viejo community of "Coral Gardens"!! Awesome large end unit has a wrap-around patio, with direct, private access to the community green belt, and no one above or below!! Light and bright, open and spacious, with vaulted ceilings, this home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Updated kitchen has granite counter tops, recessed lighting and built-in microwave. Enjoy an open floor plan, living room has cozy fireplace, air conditioning, master suite with large walk-in closet that has access from 2 sides AND a private balcony with a storage closet overlooking the greenbelt!! Main floor bedroom has sliding glass door with direct access to the patio, and attached direct access 2-car garage with extra storage! Association amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, green belt and so much more!! Only minutes to shopping, schools, freeways, hiking and biking paths...this one is a must see and will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21881 Southgate have any available units?
21881 Southgate has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21881 Southgate have?
Some of 21881 Southgate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21881 Southgate currently offering any rent specials?
21881 Southgate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21881 Southgate pet-friendly?
No, 21881 Southgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21881 Southgate offer parking?
Yes, 21881 Southgate does offer parking.
Does 21881 Southgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21881 Southgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21881 Southgate have a pool?
Yes, 21881 Southgate has a pool.
Does 21881 Southgate have accessible units?
No, 21881 Southgate does not have accessible units.
Does 21881 Southgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21881 Southgate has units with dishwashers.
Does 21881 Southgate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21881 Southgate has units with air conditioning.
