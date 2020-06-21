21881 Southgate

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Exceptional opportunity to lease in the Mission Viejo community of "Coral Gardens"!! Awesome large end unit has a wrap-around patio, with direct, private access to the community green belt, and no one above or below!! Light and bright, open and spacious, with vaulted ceilings, this home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Updated kitchen has granite counter tops, recessed lighting and built-in microwave. Enjoy an open floor plan, living room has cozy fireplace, air conditioning, master suite with large walk-in closet that has access from 2 sides AND a private balcony with a storage closet overlooking the greenbelt!! Main floor bedroom has sliding glass door with direct access to the patio, and attached direct access 2-car garage with extra storage! Association amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, green belt and so much more!! Only minutes to shopping, schools, freeways, hiking and biking paths...this one is a must see and will not last!!