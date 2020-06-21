21881 Southgate

Amenities
Exceptional opportunity to lease in the Mission Viejo community of "Coral Gardens"!! Awesome large end unit has a wrap-around patio, with direct, private access to the community green belt, and no one above or below!! Light and bright, open and spacious, with vaulted ceilings, this home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Updated kitchen has granite counter tops, recessed lighting and built-in microwave. Enjoy an open floor plan, living room has cozy fireplace, air conditioning, master suite with large walk-in closet that has access from 2 sides AND a private balcony with a storage closet overlooking the greenbelt!! Main floor bedroom has sliding glass door with direct access to the patio, and attached direct access 2-car garage with extra storage! Association amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, green belt and so much more!! Only minutes to shopping, schools, freeways, hiking and biking paths...this one is a must see and will not last!!