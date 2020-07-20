All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21876 Mirador
Last updated April 28 2019 at 10:01 PM

21876 Mirador

21876 Mirador · No Longer Available
Location

21876 Mirador, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information about this property please contact Farhad at (949)939-9928 or email fpourbahrami@firstteam.com . Beautiful upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home .Relax with a cup of coffee or glass of wine while soaking in the panoramic mountain views. Laminate wood floors, freshly painted with modern colors compliment the bright and open floor plan. The living room flows seamlessly from the kitchen and features light-catching windows and a cozy stone fireplace.The kitchen features granite counters, wood cabinets, large garden window, ample counter space and separate eating area. Upstairs are two master suites that features plush new carpet, beautiful views, ample closet space and remodeled bathrooms with shower and vanity. In addition this home has a convenient laundry closet and a 2 single car detached garages. Close to community walking trail ,schools, shopping, entertainment and Mission Viejo Lake privileges . Inclusion :Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21876 Mirador have any available units?
21876 Mirador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21876 Mirador have?
Some of 21876 Mirador's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21876 Mirador currently offering any rent specials?
21876 Mirador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21876 Mirador pet-friendly?
No, 21876 Mirador is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21876 Mirador offer parking?
Yes, 21876 Mirador offers parking.
Does 21876 Mirador have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21876 Mirador offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21876 Mirador have a pool?
No, 21876 Mirador does not have a pool.
Does 21876 Mirador have accessible units?
No, 21876 Mirador does not have accessible units.
Does 21876 Mirador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21876 Mirador has units with dishwashers.
Does 21876 Mirador have units with air conditioning?
No, 21876 Mirador does not have units with air conditioning.
