21876 Mirador

For more information about this property please contact Farhad at (949)939-9928 or email fpourbahrami@firstteam.com . Beautiful upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home .Relax with a cup of coffee or glass of wine while soaking in the panoramic mountain views. Laminate wood floors, freshly painted with modern colors compliment the bright and open floor plan. The living room flows seamlessly from the kitchen and features light-catching windows and a cozy stone fireplace.The kitchen features granite counters, wood cabinets, large garden window, ample counter space and separate eating area. Upstairs are two master suites that features plush new carpet, beautiful views, ample closet space and remodeled bathrooms with shower and vanity. In addition this home has a convenient laundry closet and a 2 single car detached garages. Close to community walking trail ,schools, shopping, entertainment and Mission Viejo Lake privileges . Inclusion :Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator