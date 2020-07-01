All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 21812 Empanada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21812 Empanada
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

21812 Empanada

21812 Empanada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

21812 Empanada, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning Mission Viejo Home - Located on a cul de sac, this elegant Single family residence in the favorable Castilla North tract of Mission Viejo, where a magnificent home site offers virtually endless possibilities. Comfortably proportioned at approximately 2,200 square feet, this three bedroom, two bath single story residence shows beautifully. Entering the home you will immediately notice the open floor plan this home has to offer. Step into the living room and you will be warmed up by the cozy glow of the fireplace. The kitchen with kitchen island and multiple stainless steel built-ins opens up into the great room. Indulge in the luxury of a spacious remodeled master suite, walk-in closet with multiple built-ins and storage, along with its fully remodeled bathroom separate jet tub master bath and walk-in shower with triple shower head. The two additional bedrooms and the remodeled secondary bathroom make this home absolutely complete. Plus, Lake Mission Viejo access, RV parking, walking distance from park and elementary school, and a custom built outdoor kitchen with built-in gas grill, stove, and refrigerator is always ready for great entertainment or a quiet retreat. Gardner and HOA dues paid by owner. Available now!

(RLNE5437948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21812 Empanada have any available units?
21812 Empanada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21812 Empanada have?
Some of 21812 Empanada's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21812 Empanada currently offering any rent specials?
21812 Empanada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21812 Empanada pet-friendly?
Yes, 21812 Empanada is pet friendly.
Does 21812 Empanada offer parking?
Yes, 21812 Empanada offers parking.
Does 21812 Empanada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21812 Empanada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21812 Empanada have a pool?
No, 21812 Empanada does not have a pool.
Does 21812 Empanada have accessible units?
No, 21812 Empanada does not have accessible units.
Does 21812 Empanada have units with dishwashers?
No, 21812 Empanada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21812 Empanada have units with air conditioning?
No, 21812 Empanada does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside