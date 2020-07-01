21812 Empanada

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Stunning Mission Viejo Home - Located on a cul de sac, this elegant Single family residence in the favorable Castilla North tract of Mission Viejo, where a magnificent home site offers virtually endless possibilities. Comfortably proportioned at approximately 2,200 square feet, this three bedroom, two bath single story residence shows beautifully. Entering the home you will immediately notice the open floor plan this home has to offer. Step into the living room and you will be warmed up by the cozy glow of the fireplace. The kitchen with kitchen island and multiple stainless steel built-ins opens up into the great room. Indulge in the luxury of a spacious remodeled master suite, walk-in closet with multiple built-ins and storage, along with its fully remodeled bathroom separate jet tub master bath and walk-in shower with triple shower head. The two additional bedrooms and the remodeled secondary bathroom make this home absolutely complete. Plus, Lake Mission Viejo access, RV parking, walking distance from park and elementary school, and a custom built outdoor kitchen with built-in gas grill, stove, and refrigerator is always ready for great entertainment or a quiet retreat. Gardner and HOA dues paid by owner. Available now!



(RLNE5437948)