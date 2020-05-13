All apartments in Mission Viejo
21701 Criptana

21701 Criptana · No Longer Available
Location

21701 Criptana, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent location - View Property - You Can See FOREVER! Beautiful two story Dolores plan, 1886 Sq. Ft.; Call listing agent for application. New carpets, new interior paint, new flooring; remodeled kitchen-value $3500 in improvements; new dark wood shade (luz vinyl) - grain texture laminate flooring throughout 1st floor; one bedroom down with bath; formal dining room, kitchen, family room with fireplace; dark shade wall to wall carpeting throughout, new flooring kitchen; Front door entry way, formal dining room ; 1 downstairs bedroom & downstairs 3/4 bath; 3 bedrooms up plus guest full bath, master bedroom with bath; covered patio, private yard, panoramic views from back yard; Central air/forced air system. Attractive community, near Lake Mission Viejo, shops, Saddleback Unified Schools, including Trabuco Hills High School. Large enclosed/gated yard; cul-de-sac location;view of city lights and hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21701 Criptana have any available units?
21701 Criptana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21701 Criptana have?
Some of 21701 Criptana's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21701 Criptana currently offering any rent specials?
21701 Criptana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21701 Criptana pet-friendly?
No, 21701 Criptana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21701 Criptana offer parking?
Yes, 21701 Criptana offers parking.
Does 21701 Criptana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21701 Criptana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21701 Criptana have a pool?
No, 21701 Criptana does not have a pool.
Does 21701 Criptana have accessible units?
No, 21701 Criptana does not have accessible units.
Does 21701 Criptana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21701 Criptana has units with dishwashers.
Does 21701 Criptana have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21701 Criptana has units with air conditioning.
