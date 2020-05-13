21701 Criptana

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Excellent location - View Property - You Can See FOREVER! Beautiful two story Dolores plan, 1886 Sq. Ft.; Call listing agent for application. New carpets, new interior paint, new flooring; remodeled kitchen-value $3500 in improvements; new dark wood shade (luz vinyl) - grain texture laminate flooring throughout 1st floor; one bedroom down with bath; formal dining room, kitchen, family room with fireplace; dark shade wall to wall carpeting throughout, new flooring kitchen; Front door entry way, formal dining room ; 1 downstairs bedroom & downstairs 3/4 bath; 3 bedrooms up plus guest full bath, master bedroom with bath; covered patio, private yard, panoramic views from back yard; Central air/forced air system. Attractive community, near Lake Mission Viejo, shops, Saddleback Unified Schools, including Trabuco Hills High School. Large enclosed/gated yard; cul-de-sac location;view of city lights and hills.