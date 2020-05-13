21191 Whitebark

Amenities
Gorgeous Furnished 4 bed 3 bath home complete with panoramic mountain views. Relax in the beautifully landscaped tropical oasis backyard
complete w/ SOLAR HEATED, SALT WATER pool & spa. Formal living & dining room w/ rich wood flooring. Kitchen
is equipped w/ stainless steel appliances,granite counter tops,custom back splash & soft close cabinetry.
Stairs leading up to Upstairs along with bedrooms are carpet ... The large master bathroom includes travertine,walk in closet w/ built-ins,his & her custom vanities,seamless shower door,soaking tub & expansive views.
Additional bedrooms include ceiling fans,double paned windows & guest bath has double sinks. This turnkey home located on a quiet cul-de-sac also includes a gated front court yard,epoxy floor 2 car garage,extra wide driveway,indoor laundry room,and main floor
bed & full bath.
Main floor bed currently used as office w/ built ins. Expansive stamped concrete back patio w/ elegant,custom wood
ceiling gazebo,wrought iron fencing, Rock formation pool has been redone w/ epoxy,non skid paint & new spa pump & heater.