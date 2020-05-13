All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

21191 Whitebark

21191 Whitebark · No Longer Available
Location

21191 Whitebark, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pinecrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Furnished 4 bed 3 bath home complete with panoramic mountain views. Relax in the beautifully landscaped tropical oasis backyard
complete w/ SOLAR HEATED, SALT WATER pool & spa. Formal living & dining room w/ rich wood flooring. Kitchen
is equipped w/ stainless steel appliances,granite counter tops,custom back splash & soft close cabinetry.

Stairs leading up to Upstairs along with bedrooms are carpet ... The large master bathroom includes travertine,walk in closet w/ built-ins,his & her custom vanities,seamless shower door,soaking tub & expansive views.

Additional bedrooms include ceiling fans,double paned windows & guest bath has double sinks. This turnkey home located on a quiet cul-de-sac also includes a gated front court yard,epoxy floor 2 car garage,extra wide driveway,indoor laundry room,and main floor
bed & full bath.

Main floor bed currently used as office w/ built ins. Expansive stamped concrete back patio w/ elegant,custom wood
ceiling gazebo,wrought iron fencing, Rock formation pool has been redone w/ epoxy,non skid paint & new spa pump & heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21191 Whitebark have any available units?
21191 Whitebark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21191 Whitebark have?
Some of 21191 Whitebark's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21191 Whitebark currently offering any rent specials?
21191 Whitebark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21191 Whitebark pet-friendly?
No, 21191 Whitebark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21191 Whitebark offer parking?
Yes, 21191 Whitebark offers parking.
Does 21191 Whitebark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21191 Whitebark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21191 Whitebark have a pool?
Yes, 21191 Whitebark has a pool.
Does 21191 Whitebark have accessible units?
No, 21191 Whitebark does not have accessible units.
Does 21191 Whitebark have units with dishwashers?
No, 21191 Whitebark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21191 Whitebark have units with air conditioning?
No, 21191 Whitebark does not have units with air conditioning.
