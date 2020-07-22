All apartments in Mission Viejo
206 Valley View Terrace
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

206 Valley View Terrace

206 Valley View Terrace · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedroom Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Location

206 Valley View Terrace, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome to the highly sought-after Terrace View Community. You'll enjoy this beautiful Townhome with no one above, no one below & added peace of mind with your Direct Access 2 car Garage. This home offers you a Wide Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings & an Abundance of Light streaming in from eleven windows on just one side of the property, truly Light and Bright! The Kitchen opens up to the Dining Area & the Living Room, which includes a warm gas Fireplace. The Upgraded Kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Extra Cupboard & Cabinet Space & recessed lighting. The master bedroom includes a Walk in Closet, Dual Vanities & a Full Bathroom. The Second Bedroom is Spacious, LARGE LOFT can be used for your Office or TV Room. The 2nd Bathroom includes Granite & a Walk in Shower. Bathroom number 3 is a half bathroom downstairs. You'll find Beautiful Travertine flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs, Plantation Shutters throughout, Patio, Upgraded Baseboard, Door Casings, Ceiling Fans, Fire Sprinklers, & a new A/C system all included. Terrace View Community is nicely tucked away, yet close to Shopping, Restaurants, Golf Courses, Several Parks, Whiting Ranch, Hiking, Biking, Toll Roads, Several Churches & of course Lake Mission Viejo with all that it provides, including Fishing, Boating, Beaches, Picnic Areas, Clubhouse, Summer Concerts & other Seasonal Events. Hurry, come take a peek, as it should lease quickly! Yes, Disinfecting Hand Wipes be Provided :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Valley View Terrace have any available units?
206 Valley View Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 206 Valley View Terrace have?
Some of 206 Valley View Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Valley View Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
206 Valley View Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Valley View Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 206 Valley View Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 206 Valley View Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 206 Valley View Terrace offers parking.
Does 206 Valley View Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Valley View Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Valley View Terrace have a pool?
No, 206 Valley View Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 206 Valley View Terrace have accessible units?
No, 206 Valley View Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Valley View Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Valley View Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Valley View Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Valley View Terrace has units with air conditioning.
