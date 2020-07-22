206 Valley View Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Welcome to the highly sought-after Terrace View Community. You'll enjoy this beautiful Townhome with no one above, no one below & added peace of mind with your Direct Access 2 car Garage. This home offers you a Wide Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings & an Abundance of Light streaming in from eleven windows on just one side of the property, truly Light and Bright! The Kitchen opens up to the Dining Area & the Living Room, which includes a warm gas Fireplace. The Upgraded Kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Extra Cupboard & Cabinet Space & recessed lighting. The master bedroom includes a Walk in Closet, Dual Vanities & a Full Bathroom. The Second Bedroom is Spacious, LARGE LOFT can be used for your Office or TV Room. The 2nd Bathroom includes Granite & a Walk in Shower. Bathroom number 3 is a half bathroom downstairs. You'll find Beautiful Travertine flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs, Plantation Shutters throughout, Patio, Upgraded Baseboard, Door Casings, Ceiling Fans, Fire Sprinklers, & a new A/C system all included. Terrace View Community is nicely tucked away, yet close to Shopping, Restaurants, Golf Courses, Several Parks, Whiting Ranch, Hiking, Biking, Toll Roads, Several Churches & of course Lake Mission Viejo with all that it provides, including Fishing, Boating, Beaches, Picnic Areas, Clubhouse, Summer Concerts & other Seasonal Events. Hurry, come take a peek, as it should lease quickly! Yes, Disinfecting Hand Wipes be Provided :)