138 Melrose Drive

Amenities
Welcome to the gated community of Melrose at Pacific Hills!! You'll LOVE this home situated on the back of an interior cul de sac street.
**DETACHED** 3 BEDROOM, 2-1/2 bath home. Step into the formal living and dining room upon entering the home featuring vaulted ceilings and exceptional window scaping. The kitchen is opens to the family room with a generous breakfast. The family room features a cozy fireplace and direct access to the back yard/patio, perfect for gatherings/BBQ. The yard wraps around, perfect for a dog run and shed for addl storage is located in back too! This home comes with a 2 CAR attached garage with direct access. You'll enjoy MV LAKE year round, ASSOCIATION POOL/SPA and the location being CLOSE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS & SHOPPING, FWY and TOLL Rds.