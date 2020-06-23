138 Melrose Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool dog park hot tub

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to the gated community of Melrose at Pacific Hills!! You'll LOVE this home situated on the back of an interior cul de sac street.

**DETACHED** 3 BEDROOM, 2-1/2 bath home. Step into the formal living and dining room upon entering the home featuring vaulted ceilings and exceptional window scaping. The kitchen is opens to the family room with a generous breakfast. The family room features a cozy fireplace and direct access to the back yard/patio, perfect for gatherings/BBQ. The yard wraps around, perfect for a dog run and shed for addl storage is located in back too! This home comes with a 2 CAR attached garage with direct access. You'll enjoy MV LAKE year round, ASSOCIATION POOL/SPA and the location being CLOSE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS & SHOPPING, FWY and TOLL Rds.