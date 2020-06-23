All apartments in Mission Viejo
138 Melrose Drive

138 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

138 Melrose Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
hot tub
Welcome to the gated community of Melrose at Pacific Hills!! You'll LOVE this home situated on the back of an interior cul de sac street.
**DETACHED** 3 BEDROOM, 2-1/2 bath home. Step into the formal living and dining room upon entering the home featuring vaulted ceilings and exceptional window scaping. The kitchen is opens to the family room with a generous breakfast. The family room features a cozy fireplace and direct access to the back yard/patio, perfect for gatherings/BBQ. The yard wraps around, perfect for a dog run and shed for addl storage is located in back too! This home comes with a 2 CAR attached garage with direct access. You'll enjoy MV LAKE year round, ASSOCIATION POOL/SPA and the location being CLOSE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS & SHOPPING, FWY and TOLL Rds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Melrose Drive have any available units?
138 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 138 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 138 Melrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
138 Melrose Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Melrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 138 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 138 Melrose Drive does offer parking.
Does 138 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Melrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 138 Melrose Drive has a pool.
Does 138 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 138 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Melrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Melrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
