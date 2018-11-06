All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 133 Valley View Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
133 Valley View Terrace
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

133 Valley View Terrace

133 Valley View Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

133 Valley View Terrace, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
UNBELIEVABLE CATALINA ISLAND VIEWS!! PANORAMIC CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW! AMAZING LOCATION!! PRIVATE END UNIT! PRIVATE PATIO SUPERB FOR WATCHING THE SUNSET! NEW APPLIANCES! NEW CARPET! FRESHLY PAINTED! Light & Bright Beautiful Home Features 3 Bedrooms And 2 ½ Baths With Vaulted Ceilings, Tile floors, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, Media & Decorating Nooks To complete The Living Room. This Home Has An Open Floor Plan & Is Infused With Tons Of Natural Lighting From The Numerous Windows Providing A View From Every Room. Enjoy The City Lights View from The Comfortable Living Space With Cozy Fireplace & A Media Nook. The Roomy Kitchen Is Open To The Living & Dining Areas Providing A Breakfast Bar. The Large Master Suite Includes An Amazing View, A Large Master Bath with Dual Vanities, & A Walk-In Closet. Convenient Direct Access Two Car Garage, Washer & Dryer Hookups, & Overhead Storage. Association Pool & Spa, & Access To Lake Mission Viejo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Valley View Terrace have any available units?
133 Valley View Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 133 Valley View Terrace have?
Some of 133 Valley View Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Valley View Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
133 Valley View Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Valley View Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 133 Valley View Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 133 Valley View Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 133 Valley View Terrace offers parking.
Does 133 Valley View Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Valley View Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Valley View Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 133 Valley View Terrace has a pool.
Does 133 Valley View Terrace have accessible units?
No, 133 Valley View Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Valley View Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Valley View Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Valley View Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Valley View Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside