Amenities

526 Barcelona Loop Available 08/15/20 Silicon Valley living at its finest. 3 bd/3 bath next to Milpitas BART! - This lovely townhouse was built in 2016 and is just a very short walk to the Milpitas BART Station. This home features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, 3 generous bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. There are two walk-in closets including the very large master closet. The laundry is inside the home and there is lots and lots of storage space including a tandem garage. The water softener and dual zone air conditioning is a very nice touch! There is a large park just a few short steps away that is well maintained and has gorgeous tennis courts. Also nearby is the Stratford School and the Great Mall for all of your shopping needs. Easy access to I-880, I-680 and CA-237. The carpets will be steam cleaned before move-in.



Water and garbage are included, pets are negotiable. No smoking.



Check out our virtual tour: https://Perkins-Realty-Partners.vr-360-tour.com/e/b9MBcwyiztY/e



(RLNE5906492)