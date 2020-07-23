345 Meadowhaven Wy

All apartments in Milpitas
Location

345 Meadowhaven Way, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st,2020 or Call us (425) 321 0364

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Marvelous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse property rental in a peaceful neighborhood in Milpitas. It’s located near to and from public transportation stops/hub and business center.

The bright and spacious interior has premium hardwood flooring and a fireplace. A nice kitchen with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The washer/dryer are in-unit for your laundry convenience. It has centralized AC and heating. No smoking, sorry. The exterior has a backyard that tenants must take care of. There is a 2-car covered garage. Lucky renters can also enjoy the shared pool, Kids Park, and a volleyball court.

Pet-friendly home, negotiable on pets with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays for water (Milpitas City), sewage, electricity (PG&E), cable, Internet, landscaping, and cleaning. HOA fees and trash will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Selwyn Park, Hetch Hatchy Trail, Jones Memorial Park, and Strickroth Park.

Bus lines:
47 GREAT MALL - MCCARTHY RANCH - 0.3 mile
46 GREAT MALL - MILPITAS HIGH SCHOOL - 0.3 mile
217 Frmt BART - Mission - Milpitas – Alder - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5931094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

