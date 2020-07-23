345 Meadowhaven Wy

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access volleyball court

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st,2020 or Call us (425) 321 0364



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



Marvelous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse property rental in a peaceful neighborhood in Milpitas. It’s located near to and from public transportation stops/hub and business center.



The bright and spacious interior has premium hardwood flooring and a fireplace. A nice kitchen with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The washer/dryer are in-unit for your laundry convenience. It has centralized AC and heating. No smoking, sorry. The exterior has a backyard that tenants must take care of. There is a 2-car covered garage. Lucky renters can also enjoy the shared pool, Kids Park, and a volleyball court.



Pet-friendly home, negotiable on pets with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays for water (Milpitas City), sewage, electricity (PG&E), cable, Internet, landscaping, and cleaning. HOA fees and trash will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Selwyn Park, Hetch Hatchy Trail, Jones Memorial Park, and Strickroth Park.



Bus lines:

47 GREAT MALL - MCCARTHY RANCH - 0.3 mile

46 GREAT MALL - MILPITAS HIGH SCHOOL - 0.3 mile

217 Frmt BART - Mission - Milpitas – Alder - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5931094)