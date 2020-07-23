345 Meadowhaven Wy

Amenities
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st,2020 or Call us (425) 321 0364
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)
Marvelous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse property rental in a peaceful neighborhood in Milpitas. It’s located near to and from public transportation stops/hub and business center.
The bright and spacious interior has premium hardwood flooring and a fireplace. A nice kitchen with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The washer/dryer are in-unit for your laundry convenience. It has centralized AC and heating. No smoking, sorry. The exterior has a backyard that tenants must take care of. There is a 2-car covered garage. Lucky renters can also enjoy the shared pool, Kids Park, and a volleyball court.
Pet-friendly home, negotiable on pets with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
Tenant pays for water (Milpitas City), sewage, electricity (PG&E), cable, Internet, landscaping, and cleaning. HOA fees and trash will be covered by the landlord.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Selwyn Park, Hetch Hatchy Trail, Jones Memorial Park, and Strickroth Park.
Bus lines:
47 GREAT MALL - MCCARTHY RANCH - 0.3 mile
46 GREAT MALL - MILPITAS HIGH SCHOOL - 0.3 mile
217 Frmt BART - Mission - Milpitas – Alder - 0.4 mile
