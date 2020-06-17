All apartments in Menifee
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 1:27 PM

26745 Summer Sunshine Dr

26745 Summer Sunshine Drive · (951) 260-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26745 Summer Sunshine Drive, Menifee, CA 92585

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with beautiful laminated flooring throughout. The living room is large and connects to the kitchen. The kitchen is open with multiple cabinets for storage, white appliances including a refrigerator and recessed lighting. Master bedroom is spacious with a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes double closets, dual sinks, and a walk in shower. Guest bedroom is of decent size. Guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with a single sink vanity. Laundry is located in the garage and includes a washer and dryer along with cabinets, and storage. Back yard is low maintenance, with a few fruit trees, fully fenced and includes a cemented and covered patio. This home is close to multiple shopping centers as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr have any available units?
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr have?
Some of 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr does offer parking.
Does 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr has a pool.
Does 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr have accessible units?
No, 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26745 Summer Sunshine Dr has units with dishwashers.
