26745 Summer Sunshine Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with beautiful laminated flooring throughout. The living room is large and connects to the kitchen. The kitchen is open with multiple cabinets for storage, white appliances including a refrigerator and recessed lighting. Master bedroom is spacious with a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes double closets, dual sinks, and a walk in shower. Guest bedroom is of decent size. Guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with a single sink vanity. Laundry is located in the garage and includes a washer and dryer along with cabinets, and storage. Back yard is low maintenance, with a few fruit trees, fully fenced and includes a cemented and covered patio. This home is close to multiple shopping centers as well.