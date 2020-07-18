All apartments in Manhattan Beach
923 1st Street

923 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

923 1st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Short term (6-12 months), flexible lease available in the Manhattan Beach Hill Section. HUGE house with HUGE ocean views! Expansive upper level entertaining areas with gorgeous panoramic views, rooftop viewing deck, generously sized sunken wetbar, expansive master retreat with a HUGE walk in closet and connected room good for nursery, playroom or home gym. Lower level office/library, additional bedrooms and a pool room that opens to the yard. Has pool. Oversized garage + off street parking for up to 4 more vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

