923 1st Street

Short term (6-12 months), flexible lease available in the Manhattan Beach Hill Section. HUGE house with HUGE ocean views! Expansive upper level entertaining areas with gorgeous panoramic views, rooftop viewing deck, generously sized sunken wetbar, expansive master retreat with a HUGE walk in closet and connected room good for nursery, playroom or home gym. Lower level office/library, additional bedrooms and a pool room that opens to the yard. Has pool. Oversized garage + off street parking for up to 4 more vehicles.