917 10th Street

A rare opportunity to live in the Hill Section. This home is a blank canvas for the next chapter of your life here in Manhattan Beach. Removed from the main roads, and sitting on one of the larger lots in the area, this home is the perfect starter home to live in one of the premier neighborhoods here in the 90266.



The home sits on a 7,500 sqft lot, away from the main streets, in one of the premier areas of Manhattan Beach. Better parking than the Sand Section too.



Please Note: This is a short term lease. 3 to 6 months. Month to month.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5bvb2ejxbjK