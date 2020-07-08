All apartments in Manhattan Beach
917 10th Street

Location

917 10th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A rare opportunity to live in the Hill Section. This home is a blank canvas for the next chapter of your life here in Manhattan Beach. Removed from the main roads, and sitting on one of the larger lots in the area, this home is the perfect starter home to live in one of the premier neighborhoods here in the 90266.

The home sits on a 7,500 sqft lot, away from the main streets, in one of the premier areas of Manhattan Beach. Better parking than the Sand Section too.

Please Note: This is a short term lease. 3 to 6 months. Month to month.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5bvb2ejxbjK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 10th Street have any available units?
917 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 917 10th Street have?
Some of 917 10th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 917 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 917 10th Street offers parking.
Does 917 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 10th Street have a pool?
No, 917 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 917 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 917 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

