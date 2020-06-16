All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Location

865 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4372 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This stately home in the coveted Hill Section of Manhattan Beach is a multi-level four-bedroom, five-bath furnished wonder with over-the-top amenities and gorgeous panoramic ocean views. An antique speak-easy door welcomes you into an impressive formal entry, complete with a grand staircase lit by the large skylight above.

The main floor is home to the master suite and 3 additional bedrooms. The master suite has a fireplace, ocean view balcony, walk-in closet and bath with jetted tub, walk-in shower, and his and her sinks. A cozy family room with wet bar has easy access to the spacious backyard featuring a large patio space, in ground spa, ping pong table, and basketball hoop, truly made for outdoor entertaining!

The top floor features spectacular ocean views. Four fireplaces make it perfect for cozy family dinners or elegant entertaining. The expansive kitchen with two spacious center islands includes stainless steel appliances and all the amenities you need. Step out onto the balcony and take in the Pacific Ocean panorama or BBQ on the deck by the stone fireplace. An office with wood beamed ceilings features built-ins and storage. Whether you’re enjoying dinner in the formal dining room by the fire, after dinner drinks in the sitting area off of the kitchen or outside watching the sunset, you won’t ever run out of places to relax.

The lower level of this home features a private wine tasting room and cellar as well as a laundry room and a two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 3rd Street have any available units?
865 3rd Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 865 3rd Street have?
Some of 865 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
865 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 865 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 865 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 865 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 865 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 865 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 865 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 865 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 865 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 865 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
