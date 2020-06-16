865 3rd Street

Amenities

This stately home in the coveted Hill Section of Manhattan Beach is a multi-level four-bedroom, five-bath furnished wonder with over-the-top amenities and gorgeous panoramic ocean views. An antique speak-easy door welcomes you into an impressive formal entry, complete with a grand staircase lit by the large skylight above.



The main floor is home to the master suite and 3 additional bedrooms. The master suite has a fireplace, ocean view balcony, walk-in closet and bath with jetted tub, walk-in shower, and his and her sinks. A cozy family room with wet bar has easy access to the spacious backyard featuring a large patio space, in ground spa, ping pong table, and basketball hoop, truly made for outdoor entertaining!



The top floor features spectacular ocean views. Four fireplaces make it perfect for cozy family dinners or elegant entertaining. The expansive kitchen with two spacious center islands includes stainless steel appliances and all the amenities you need. Step out onto the balcony and take in the Pacific Ocean panorama or BBQ on the deck by the stone fireplace. An office with wood beamed ceilings features built-ins and storage. Whether you’re enjoying dinner in the formal dining room by the fire, after dinner drinks in the sitting area off of the kitchen or outside watching the sunset, you won’t ever run out of places to relax.



The lower level of this home features a private wine tasting room and cellar as well as a laundry room and a two-car garage.