864 3rd Street

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Ocean View 5 bedroom home in Manhattan Beach Hill Section - Step up to luxury in this immaculate 5 bed, 4 1/2 bathroom Hill Section home which features panoramic ocean views from Catalina to Malibu, vaulted, beamed ceilings, formal and casual living spaces, dual staircases, wood, tile and carpet flooring, and an abundance of storage. The double door entry opens to a soaring ceiling, travertine floors and a spiral staircase leading to the top level living areas and master suite. The living room with French doors opening to the balcony, offers indoor and outdoor ocean views, a decorative fireplace and new carpet. The formal dining room overlooks the living area and features a granite top built-in cabinet plus wood floors. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with everything you need to entertain and create culinary delights with a Viking double oven, 5 burner cook top, Subzero fridge, walk-in pantry, and cabinets for an array of dishes, cookware and gadgets. The great room has beamed ceilings, wood floors, a wall of windows to allow maximum light, custom shelving, and access to a spacious ocean view balcony. The master suite opens onto the same balcony and features a large walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub, over sized shower and separate vanities. Four bedrooms all with connected bathrooms are on the lower level plus a bonus room/office with access to the private rear yard, patio and barbecue area with new gas grill. The laundry room with courtesy washer/dryer and an entrance to the 3 car garage with extra storage space completes this level. New paint, carpet and blinds throughout. This amazing 2-story home on a quiet street in the sought-after Hill Section offers the best of Manhattan Beach living. No pets, no smoking please. Call for a viewing appointment. Marine View Management 310-373-3599.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636313)