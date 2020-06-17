All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

864 3rd Street

864 3rd Street · (310) 373-3599
Location

864 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 864 3rd Street · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ocean View 5 bedroom home in Manhattan Beach Hill Section - Step up to luxury in this immaculate 5 bed, 4 1/2 bathroom Hill Section home which features panoramic ocean views from Catalina to Malibu, vaulted, beamed ceilings, formal and casual living spaces, dual staircases, wood, tile and carpet flooring, and an abundance of storage. The double door entry opens to a soaring ceiling, travertine floors and a spiral staircase leading to the top level living areas and master suite. The living room with French doors opening to the balcony, offers indoor and outdoor ocean views, a decorative fireplace and new carpet. The formal dining room overlooks the living area and features a granite top built-in cabinet plus wood floors. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with everything you need to entertain and create culinary delights with a Viking double oven, 5 burner cook top, Subzero fridge, walk-in pantry, and cabinets for an array of dishes, cookware and gadgets. The great room has beamed ceilings, wood floors, a wall of windows to allow maximum light, custom shelving, and access to a spacious ocean view balcony. The master suite opens onto the same balcony and features a large walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub, over sized shower and separate vanities. Four bedrooms all with connected bathrooms are on the lower level plus a bonus room/office with access to the private rear yard, patio and barbecue area with new gas grill. The laundry room with courtesy washer/dryer and an entrance to the 3 car garage with extra storage space completes this level. New paint, carpet and blinds throughout. This amazing 2-story home on a quiet street in the sought-after Hill Section offers the best of Manhattan Beach living. No pets, no smoking please. Call for a viewing appointment. Marine View Management 310-373-3599.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 3rd Street have any available units?
864 3rd Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 864 3rd Street have?
Some of 864 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
864 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 864 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 864 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 864 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 864 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 864 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 864 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 864 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 864 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 864 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 864 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 864 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 864 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
