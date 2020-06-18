All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 848 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
848 11th Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

848 11th Street

848 11th Street · (310) 541-8271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

848 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Spanish-inspired high quality custom home in the desirable Hill Section. Arched, 8’ leaded glass front door opens to high ceilings and an eye-catching stone fireplace. Soak in the sunny, south facing backyard through dual sets of French doors. Slide the pocket doors closed and enjoy dinner in the formal dining room, adjacent to the kitchen and great room which features an oversized fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, center island, granite countertops and breakfast nook. Enjoy staycations in the professionally designed backyard with built-in bbq, fireplace, grassy area, grotto style pool & spa with imported Tennessee stone accents. Waterfalls create a soothing sound as you relax in this private oasis. Master suite w/ walk-in closet with custom built-ins, spa-like bathroom, jetted tub, steam shower, & balcony overlooking the back yard. Open hallway that overlooks the formal living room and stately fireplace wall feature. Dual staircases offer two-way access to the top floor. Spacious basement with natural light perfect as a home theater, game room, workout room, and adjoining (optional 6th bed) guest room with full bath. Features: 8’ doorways with solid wood doors, hardwood floors throughout, custom window treatments, a water filter/water softener system & more. Generous counter space and a sink in the laundry room. Attached 3-car immaculate garage equipped with an abundance of built in storage, work table, (2) 50 amp auto charging stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 11th Street have any available units?
848 11th Street has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 848 11th Street have?
Some of 848 11th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
848 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 848 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 848 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 848 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 848 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 11th Street have a pool?
Yes, 848 11th Street has a pool.
Does 848 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 848 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 848 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 848 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 848 11th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity