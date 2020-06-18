848 11th Street

Amenities

Spanish-inspired high quality custom home in the desirable Hill Section. Arched, 8’ leaded glass front door opens to high ceilings and an eye-catching stone fireplace. Soak in the sunny, south facing backyard through dual sets of French doors. Slide the pocket doors closed and enjoy dinner in the formal dining room, adjacent to the kitchen and great room which features an oversized fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, center island, granite countertops and breakfast nook. Enjoy staycations in the professionally designed backyard with built-in bbq, fireplace, grassy area, grotto style pool & spa with imported Tennessee stone accents. Waterfalls create a soothing sound as you relax in this private oasis. Master suite w/ walk-in closet with custom built-ins, spa-like bathroom, jetted tub, steam shower, & balcony overlooking the back yard. Open hallway that overlooks the formal living room and stately fireplace wall feature. Dual staircases offer two-way access to the top floor. Spacious basement with natural light perfect as a home theater, game room, workout room, and adjoining (optional 6th bed) guest room with full bath. Features: 8’ doorways with solid wood doors, hardwood floors throughout, custom window treatments, a water filter/water softener system & more. Generous counter space and a sink in the laundry room. Attached 3-car immaculate garage equipped with an abundance of built in storage, work table, (2) 50 amp auto charging stations.