All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 8 Stratford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
8 Stratford
Last updated February 15 2020 at 11:36 PM

8 Stratford

8 Stratford · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 Stratford, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This bright and spacious 4 bedroom completely remodeled home is perfectly located on a quiet cul de sac in the Manhattan Village, the only gated community in Manhattan Beach offering access to a community pool, a spa, grassy areas and walking paths! Upon entering the 2,972 sqft home, you will be greeted by a grand living room with 2-story ceilings, a fireplace and French doors that open up to the backyard. You will then encounter the gourmet kitchen which includes high-end stainless steel appliances, an island and a wine rack. The adjacent family room also has a fireplace and doors that lead to the side yard. Upstairs, you will find all four bedrooms. The master suite truly can't be beat and has a fireplace, a refrigerator, a dazzling bathroom and two closets, making it the perfect place to retreat. Let's not forget that there is a 3-car garage and 3 driveway spots with additional street parking, making your home the perfect place for you and your family/friends to meet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Stratford have any available units?
8 Stratford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8 Stratford have?
Some of 8 Stratford's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Stratford currently offering any rent specials?
8 Stratford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Stratford pet-friendly?
No, 8 Stratford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 8 Stratford offer parking?
Yes, 8 Stratford offers parking.
Does 8 Stratford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Stratford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Stratford have a pool?
Yes, 8 Stratford has a pool.
Does 8 Stratford have accessible units?
No, 8 Stratford does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Stratford have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Stratford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Stratford have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Stratford does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles