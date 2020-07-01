8 Stratford

Amenities

This bright and spacious 4 bedroom completely remodeled home is perfectly located on a quiet cul de sac in the Manhattan Village, the only gated community in Manhattan Beach offering access to a community pool, a spa, grassy areas and walking paths! Upon entering the 2,972 sqft home, you will be greeted by a grand living room with 2-story ceilings, a fireplace and French doors that open up to the backyard. You will then encounter the gourmet kitchen which includes high-end stainless steel appliances, an island and a wine rack. The adjacent family room also has a fireplace and doors that lead to the side yard. Upstairs, you will find all four bedrooms. The master suite truly can't be beat and has a fireplace, a refrigerator, a dazzling bathroom and two closets, making it the perfect place to retreat. Let's not forget that there is a 3-car garage and 3 driveway spots with additional street parking, making your home the perfect place for you and your family/friends to meet!