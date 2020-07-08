8 Grenada Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled townhome for lease in the gated Community of Manhattan Village. Guard gate for registered guests. Close to pool, spas, and children's park. Great community to walk with your dog/s. New flooring, remodeled kitchen with bar counter , remodeled bathrooms, new fixtures, new Kohler toilets, stainless steel appliances, garage has builtins and Swiss Trax flooring for a complete clean look. 2 large skylights, Air conditioning, includes new washer / dryer. Adorable bonus room can be used a playroom/storage/office and has a wall with chalkboard paint.. pets allowed.. submit size and breed. Send signed CAR PEAD to show.