All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 8 Grenada Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
8 Grenada Court
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

8 Grenada Court

8 Grenada Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 Grenada Court, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled townhome for lease in the gated Community of Manhattan Village. Guard gate for registered guests. Close to pool, spas, and children's park. Great community to walk with your dog/s. New flooring, remodeled kitchen with bar counter , remodeled bathrooms, new fixtures, new Kohler toilets, stainless steel appliances, garage has builtins and Swiss Trax flooring for a complete clean look. 2 large skylights, Air conditioning, includes new washer / dryer. Adorable bonus room can be used a playroom/storage/office and has a wall with chalkboard paint.. pets allowed.. submit size and breed. Send signed CAR PEAD to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Grenada Court have any available units?
8 Grenada Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8 Grenada Court have?
Some of 8 Grenada Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Grenada Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 Grenada Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Grenada Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Grenada Court is pet friendly.
Does 8 Grenada Court offer parking?
Yes, 8 Grenada Court offers parking.
Does 8 Grenada Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Grenada Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Grenada Court have a pool?
Yes, 8 Grenada Court has a pool.
Does 8 Grenada Court have accessible units?
No, 8 Grenada Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Grenada Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Grenada Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Grenada Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Grenada Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles