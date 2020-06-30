747 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Miramar Gardens Apartments - Property Id: 239832



Renovated two bedroom/one bath unit located in a serene residential area only blocks from town and the beach. Complex features a sparkling pool and outside area. Large balcony enhances your entertaining space and the unit includes garage parking. Definitely a must see!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239832

