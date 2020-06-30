All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 747 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
747 12th Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

747 12th Street

747 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

747 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Miramar Gardens Apartments - Property Id: 239832

Renovated two bedroom/one bath unit located in a serene residential area only blocks from town and the beach. Complex features a sparkling pool and outside area. Large balcony enhances your entertaining space and the unit includes garage parking. Definitely a must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239832
Property Id 239832

(RLNE5624116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 12th Street have any available units?
747 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 747 12th Street have?
Some of 747 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
747 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 747 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 747 12th Street offers parking.
Does 747 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 747 12th Street has a pool.
Does 747 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 747 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 747 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 747 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles