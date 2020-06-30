747 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Tree Section
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Miramar Gardens Apartments - Property Id: 239832
Renovated two bedroom/one bath unit located in a serene residential area only blocks from town and the beach. Complex features a sparkling pool and outside area. Large balcony enhances your entertaining space and the unit includes garage parking. Definitely a must see! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239832 Property Id 239832
(RLNE5624116)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 747 12th Street have any available units?
747 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 747 12th Street have?
Some of 747 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
747 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 747 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 747 12th Street offers parking.
Does 747 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 747 12th Street has a pool.
Does 747 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 747 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 747 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 747 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
