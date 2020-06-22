All apartments in Manhattan Beach
712 Pacific Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:56 PM

712 Pacific Avenue

712 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

712 Pacific Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Manhattan Beach Hill Section Cape Cod Beauty Available For Lease beginning April 15th for a 1-3 year term. Spacious 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath plus an office. Ideal Family home with spectacular panoramic ocean views from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Amazing Sunset viewing from the covered, heated front porch. Great Backyard perfect for family BBQ's. Ideal layout with two bedrooms and two baths downstairs and Master suite and two bedrooms, plus an office (which could easily be a 6th bedroom) upstairs. Great chef's kitchen which opens to the family room and to the backyard. Easy walk to the Beach and to all of the amazing restaurants and shops in downtown Manhattan Beach. This home is truly special and is a "Must see". Enjoy the finest Beach living in this once in a Lifetime location. Available Furnished or Unfurnished. Pets are OK !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Pacific Avenue have any available units?
712 Pacific Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 712 Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 712 Pacific Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
712 Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Pacific Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 712 Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 712 Pacific Avenue offers parking.
Does 712 Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Pacific Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 712 Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 712 Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 712 Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Pacific Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Pacific Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Pacific Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
