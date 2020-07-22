708 36th St

Amenities

One of a kind, newly constructed, mid century inspired, custom home with detached en suite mother-in law unit. Perfect for entertaining and indoor/outdoor living, its open floor plan allows for family and guests to move freely from the kitchen to the living room and out onto the "South Facing" loggia - an additional living space outside complete with a bifoldable Fleetwood door system and large format Terrazzo tile flooring The great room boasts a spacious chef's kitchen consisting of Thermador gourmet appliances, Antolini quartz waterfall countertops, custom oak cabinetry, and a natural seashell chandelier. A floating glass staircase takes you upstairs to the second floor where there are four ensuite bedrooms complete with European wide plank white oak flooring throughout. A large Master suite with vaulted ceilings and a private balcony flows into a spa like bathroom Live minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, award- winning schools & LAX in this tree section oasis.

