Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

708 36th St

708 36th Street · (310) 913-2320
Location

708 36th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 5.5 baths, $13999 · Avail. now

$13,999

5 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 3541 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
new construction
Tree Section Oasis - Property Id: 321631

One of a kind, newly constructed, mid century inspired, custom home with detached en suite mother-in law unit. Perfect for entertaining and indoor/outdoor living, its open floor plan allows for family and guests to move freely from the kitchen to the living room and out onto the "South Facing" loggia - an additional living space outside complete with a bifoldable Fleetwood door system and large format Terrazzo tile flooring The great room boasts a spacious chef's kitchen consisting of Thermador gourmet appliances, Antolini quartz waterfall countertops, custom oak cabinetry, and a natural seashell chandelier. A floating glass staircase takes you upstairs to the second floor where there are four ensuite bedrooms complete with European wide plank white oak flooring throughout. A large Master suite with vaulted ceilings and a private balcony flows into a spa like bathroom Live minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, award- winning schools & LAX in this tree section oasis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/708-36th-st-manhattan-beach-ca/321631
Property Id 321631

(RLNE5960268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 36th St have any available units?
708 36th St has a unit available for $13,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 36th St have?
Some of 708 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
708 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 708 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 708 36th St offer parking?
No, 708 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 708 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 36th St have a pool?
No, 708 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 708 36th St have accessible units?
No, 708 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 708 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 36th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 36th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 36th St does not have units with air conditioning.
