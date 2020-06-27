706 N Dianthus Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

MANHATTAN BEACH UPGRADED 5 BEDROOM/4 BATH HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD

This stunning and sophisticated Spanish Style five bedroom, four bathroom two story home is located in the highly sought-after Hills Section of Manhattan Beach. An inviting front yard with lush foliage welcomes you to a beautiful entry, and as you step inside soaring ceilings, large dining room living area with open concept remodeled kitchen. The newly remodeled custom built kitchen features large kitchen cabinets with island finished with sleek granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including Wolf Range stove with double oven, microwave with warmer, dishwasher, and SubZero refrigerator. Enjoy hardwood floors downstairs with a downstairs guest bedroom and four additional bedrooms upstairs; including the Master Suite, as well as an office.



Enjoy a pristine backyard with seamlessly entry through the living room with double glass entry doors to the backyard an incredible space complete with built-in BBQ, refridgerator with beer keg tap, sink and cooking area, spacious hardscaped entertaining area and artificial turf yard. This truly is the epitome of indoor-outdoor Southern California beach living.



Award winning schools nearby include Robinson Elementary, Manhattan Academy, Manhattan Beach Middle School, and Mira Costa High School. Enjoy close proximity to the beach with nearby parks including Valley Park, Waller Football Stadium and Manhattan Beach Pier.