Manhattan Beach, CA
706 N Dianthus Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

706 N Dianthus Street

706 North Dianthus Street · No Longer Available
Location

706 North Dianthus Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
MANHATTAN BEACH UPGRADED 5 BEDROOM/4 BATH HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD
This stunning and sophisticated Spanish Style five bedroom, four bathroom two story home is located in the highly sought-after Hills Section of Manhattan Beach. An inviting front yard with lush foliage welcomes you to a beautiful entry, and as you step inside soaring ceilings, large dining room living area with open concept remodeled kitchen. The newly remodeled custom built kitchen features large kitchen cabinets with island finished with sleek granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including Wolf Range stove with double oven, microwave with warmer, dishwasher, and SubZero refrigerator. Enjoy hardwood floors downstairs with a downstairs guest bedroom and four additional bedrooms upstairs; including the Master Suite, as well as an office.

Enjoy a pristine backyard with seamlessly entry through the living room with double glass entry doors to the backyard an incredible space complete with built-in BBQ, refridgerator with beer keg tap, sink and cooking area, spacious hardscaped entertaining area and artificial turf yard. This truly is the epitome of indoor-outdoor Southern California beach living.

Award winning schools nearby include Robinson Elementary, Manhattan Academy, Manhattan Beach Middle School, and Mira Costa High School. Enjoy close proximity to the beach with nearby parks including Valley Park, Waller Football Stadium and Manhattan Beach Pier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 N Dianthus Street have any available units?
706 N Dianthus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 706 N Dianthus Street have?
Some of 706 N Dianthus Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 N Dianthus Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 N Dianthus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 N Dianthus Street pet-friendly?
No, 706 N Dianthus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 706 N Dianthus Street offer parking?
No, 706 N Dianthus Street does not offer parking.
Does 706 N Dianthus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 N Dianthus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 N Dianthus Street have a pool?
No, 706 N Dianthus Street does not have a pool.
Does 706 N Dianthus Street have accessible units?
No, 706 N Dianthus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 N Dianthus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 N Dianthus Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 N Dianthus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 N Dianthus Street does not have units with air conditioning.
