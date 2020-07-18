All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM

673 17th Street

673 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

673 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
673 17TH IS NOW READILY AVAILABLE, AND WOW…Not only located on the notably best street in Prime Manhattan Beach but beautifully restored and an exciting memory of "Ole Manhattan”, the genuinely eclectic. Enjoy the nostalgia of holding hands, walking to beach, quaint shops and eateries. It doesn't get any better!  Celebrating it's induction into the "Historical Society" 673 is also proudly located within walking distance to the heart of ALL that Manhattan Beach has to offer; the trendy downtown, Live Oak Park, Joselyn Center, annex post office, jogging path, dog run, fire department.... YET and already given all of the above, 673 is out of the traffic, hidden on a quiet tree-lined street in the American Martyrs District. Designed by the historically renowned custom builder Austin L. Blankenship, this home was actually built with a substructure earthquake rolling system. Quality Features also include central air and heat, sliding shutter window treatments, updated flooring throughout, alarm system, all new appliances including washer, dryer and microwave.  673 is also south facing, with a wonderful back yard and over sized garage. All rooms are on one level. A rare culmination of all that you can possibly want in a home. A rare opportunity to live an extraordinary life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 17th Street have any available units?
673 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 673 17th Street have?
Some of 673 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
673 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 673 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 673 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 673 17th Street offers parking.
Does 673 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 17th Street have a pool?
No, 673 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 673 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 673 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 673 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 673 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 673 17th Street has units with air conditioning.
