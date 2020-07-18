673 17th Street

Amenities

673 17TH IS NOW READILY AVAILABLE, AND WOW…Not only located on the notably best street in Prime Manhattan Beach but beautifully restored and an exciting memory of "Ole Manhattan”, the genuinely eclectic. Enjoy the nostalgia of holding hands, walking to beach, quaint shops and eateries. It doesn't get any better! Celebrating it's induction into the "Historical Society" 673 is also proudly located within walking distance to the heart of ALL that Manhattan Beach has to offer; the trendy downtown, Live Oak Park, Joselyn Center, annex post office, jogging path, dog run, fire department.... YET and already given all of the above, 673 is out of the traffic, hidden on a quiet tree-lined street in the American Martyrs District. Designed by the historically renowned custom builder Austin L. Blankenship, this home was actually built with a substructure earthquake rolling system. Quality Features also include central air and heat, sliding shutter window treatments, updated flooring throughout, alarm system, all new appliances including washer, dryer and microwave. 673 is also south facing, with a wonderful back yard and over sized garage. All rooms are on one level. A rare culmination of all that you can possibly want in a home. A rare opportunity to live an extraordinary life.