All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 67 The Strand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
67 The Strand
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

67 The Strand

67 the Strand · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

67 the Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This newly renovated Strand Beach home offers total access. Only a few steps away to the sand, enjoy the convenience of quick and easy access to the beach, without giving up the privacy that comes with this beach house location. Plenty of restaurants and shopping are close by with both Hermosa Pier and King Harbor in Redondo Beach, only minutes away! A gourmet kitchen opens up to a living room which spills out onto a spacious private deck with ocean views, patio furniture with a BBQ Grill, and best of all, stunning breathtaking sunsets, and the most oxygen-rich ocean breeze you can imagine! Available Month to Month OR flexible lease. Submit your application today while it is still available! FAST APPROVALS... APPLY NOW!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 The Strand have any available units?
67 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 67 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
67 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 67 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 67 The Strand offer parking?
No, 67 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 67 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 The Strand have a pool?
No, 67 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 67 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 67 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 67 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles