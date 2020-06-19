665 17th Street

Amenities

A rare opportunity to live in a gorgeous custom home on the most sought after street [cul-de-sac] in Manhattan Beach. The attention to detail is unparalleled in this design. Hand painted murals and ceilings in the entry, master and kids bedroom. Custom Wrought Iron 9 foot Arched Hubbard Iron door. The downstairs is an entertainers delight with a Home Theatre with Projection TV and Bar! The use of Handcrafted Imported Mosaic Tiles with Natural stones can be seen throughout. The solid Brazilian cherry walnut stained hardwood floors look stunning. Almost all the walls have Venetian Plaster. The gourmet chef's kitchen has all built in cabinets, soft close drawer glides, all Viking appliances, Sub Zero refrigerator and a Built-in Nook. This mansion has too many details to list! You will have to see it to believe your eyes! True Old World Craftsmanship Make this home spectacular!