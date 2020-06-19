All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Location

665 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4578 sqft

Amenities

A rare opportunity to live in a gorgeous custom home on the most sought after street [cul-de-sac] in Manhattan Beach. The attention to detail is unparalleled in this design. Hand painted murals and ceilings in the entry, master and kids bedroom. Custom Wrought Iron 9 foot Arched Hubbard Iron door. The downstairs is an entertainers delight with a Home Theatre with Projection TV and Bar! The use of Handcrafted Imported Mosaic Tiles with Natural stones can be seen throughout. The solid Brazilian cherry walnut stained hardwood floors look stunning. Almost all the walls have Venetian Plaster. The gourmet chef's kitchen has all built in cabinets, soft close drawer glides, all Viking appliances, Sub Zero refrigerator and a Built-in Nook. This mansion has too many details to list! You will have to see it to believe your eyes! True Old World Craftsmanship Make this home spectacular!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 17th Street have any available units?
665 17th Street has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 665 17th Street have?
Some of 665 17th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
665 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 665 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 665 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 665 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 665 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 17th Street have a pool?
No, 665 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 665 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 665 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 665 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
