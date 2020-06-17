Amenities

Your Manhattan Beach guide Vincent Serhan 310-896-6088 Presents: A Wonderful top of Manhattan Beach 13th St. home with an easy walk to the grocery or the hub of Manhattan Beach shopping and restaurants to the pier. The entire home has been remodeled so be the first to enjoy the tile flooring, quartz countertops and new kitchen cabinetry. Upon entry you are greeted with a well lighted foyer from the cathedral ceiling windows. Two bedrooms are down the hall from the garage access and laundry. One of these downstair bedrooms has a new sliding door to the backyard sanctuary. The master bedroom suite offers the sun lighting that you want in Manhattan Beach plus the walk-in closet that will accomodate two wardrobes. The large dining area opens to the great room with fireplace and then to the back large entertaining balcony. Have your coffee on the rear balcony while enjoying the ocean breezes through the trees and chirping birds or throw your yoga mat down and keep your yoga practice in good form. Serene and private has been the neighborhood theme with an easy walk to Pacific Elementary and American Martyrs. Come to this beautiful home to enjoy the Manhattan Beach life of community, sun, surf and bike path to Redondo Beach. New washer and dryer, New refrigerator and $2500 window coverings credit for you to select the appropriate window coverings to enhance your style.https://youtu.be/ftmrG2L_zSI and https://view.paradym.com/v/665-13th-Street-Manhattan-Beach-CA-90266/4475893/sk/400