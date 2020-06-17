All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like
665 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
665 13th Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:35 PM

665 13th Street

665 13th Street · (310) 541-8271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

665 13th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Your Manhattan Beach guide Vincent Serhan 310-896-6088 Presents: A Wonderful top of Manhattan Beach 13th St. home with an easy walk to the grocery or the hub of Manhattan Beach shopping and restaurants to the pier. The entire home has been remodeled so be the first to enjoy the tile flooring, quartz countertops and new kitchen cabinetry. Upon entry you are greeted with a well lighted foyer from the cathedral ceiling windows. Two bedrooms are down the hall from the garage access and laundry. One of these downstair bedrooms has a new sliding door to the backyard sanctuary. The master bedroom suite offers the sun lighting that you want in Manhattan Beach plus the walk-in closet that will accomodate two wardrobes. The large dining area opens to the great room with fireplace and then to the back large entertaining balcony. Have your coffee on the rear balcony while enjoying the ocean breezes through the trees and chirping birds or throw your yoga mat down and keep your yoga practice in good form. Serene and private has been the neighborhood theme with an easy walk to Pacific Elementary and American Martyrs. Come to this beautiful home to enjoy the Manhattan Beach life of community, sun, surf and bike path to Redondo Beach. New washer and dryer, New refrigerator and $2500 window coverings credit for you to select the appropriate window coverings to enhance your style.https://youtu.be/ftmrG2L_zSI and https://view.paradym.com/v/665-13th-Street-Manhattan-Beach-CA-90266/4475893/sk/400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 665 13th Street have any available units?
665 13th Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 665 13th Street have?
Some of 665 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
665 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 665 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 665 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 665 13th Street does offer parking.
Does 665 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 665 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 13th Street have a pool?
No, 665 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 665 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 665 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 665 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 BedroomsManhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsManhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles