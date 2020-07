Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

This amazing studio is in the highly sought after Manhattan Beach "tree section". This lovely studio is well appointed with a wonderful floor plan that very well with lots of sunshine entering through the many windows. The home is very comfortably furnished, in a warm and inviting beach theme. Beach cruisers are provided, so walk or bike to the beach. A patio is also available to you, offering up a wonderful place to unwind and enjoy a relaxing environment.