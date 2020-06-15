616 17th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

This coastal traditional home sits on a large lot on one of the most desirable streets in the American Martyrs Tree Section. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the MB Pier. As you enter, you will find a formal living room/ library with a gorgeous built-in wall and formal dining room that flows into a great room with an open kitchen, breakfast nook, gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. The gourmet kitchen boasts an imported stone Portugal sink & island with Brazilian blue granite countertops. Luxury appliances are built-in from the double convection oven to the 134-bottle wine cooler cabinet. French doors open seamlessly from the great room to a luxurious, south-facing outdoor retreat for the ultimate indoor-outdoor experience. There is a full outdoor kitchen with gas BBQ, sink, cascading water features & sunken stone fire-pit with built-in seating. Large outdoor TV is great for parties and movie nights. The first floor also has a guest bedroom, additional room being used as a gym, office with French doors, and two bathrooms. The upstairs has three bedrooms and two full baths. The spacious master suite has vaulted ceilings, a seating area, balcony, walk-in closet & sunny en suite bathroom with dual-head shower & soaking jet tub. Enjoy the many built-ins, "smart" home controls for sound & entertainment, Lutron-controlled lighting, central AC, two-car garage, private driveway & large front yard. Available furnished or unfurnished.