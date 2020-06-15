All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 616 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
616 17th Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

616 17th Street

616 17th Street · (310) 961-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

616 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This coastal traditional home sits on a large lot on one of the most desirable streets in the American Martyrs Tree Section. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the MB Pier. As you enter, you will find a formal living room/ library with a gorgeous built-in wall and formal dining room that flows into a great room with an open kitchen, breakfast nook, gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. The gourmet kitchen boasts an imported stone Portugal sink & island with Brazilian blue granite countertops. Luxury appliances are built-in from the double convection oven to the 134-bottle wine cooler cabinet. French doors open seamlessly from the great room to a luxurious, south-facing outdoor retreat for the ultimate indoor-outdoor experience. There is a full outdoor kitchen with gas BBQ, sink, cascading water features & sunken stone fire-pit with built-in seating. Large outdoor TV is great for parties and movie nights. The first floor also has a guest bedroom, additional room being used as a gym, office with French doors, and two bathrooms. The upstairs has three bedrooms and two full baths. The spacious master suite has vaulted ceilings, a seating area, balcony, walk-in closet & sunny en suite bathroom with dual-head shower & soaking jet tub. Enjoy the many built-ins, "smart" home controls for sound & entertainment, Lutron-controlled lighting, central AC, two-car garage, private driveway & large front yard. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 17th Street have any available units?
616 17th Street has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 616 17th Street have?
Some of 616 17th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 616 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 616 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 616 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 616 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 17th Street have a pool?
No, 616 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 616 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 616 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 616 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 17th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 616 17th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity