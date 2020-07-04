613 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This lovely one level beach cottage is within walking distance to everything Manhattan Beach has to offer. A unique property located where the sand and tree sections meet with expansive views from backyard patio and deck overlooking the greenbelt, Live Oak Park and north over the tree section. This charming, updated home has central heat, recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen has custom designed cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and a Dutch door opening to a wraparound deck with west facing views of the park and sunsets. An inviting sunny living room has a wood burning fireplace. The large master suite with a walk-in closet opens to a patio and grassy yard perfect for appreciating the wonderful views. An extra wide hallway leads to a full bathroom and two additional bedrooms with views and access to large entertaining deck. The laundry room with additional storage and stacked washer/dryer is tucked behind sliding doors. The greenbelt and Live Oak Park with tennis courts, basketball, baseball, dog run and playgrounds are practically across the street. And it’s a short walk to the beach, downtown and farmers market. Enjoy this wonderful, remodeled beach bungalow.