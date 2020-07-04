All apartments in Manhattan Beach
613 19th Street

613 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

613 19th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This lovely one level beach cottage is within walking distance to everything Manhattan Beach has to offer. A unique property located where the sand and tree sections meet with expansive views from backyard patio and deck overlooking the greenbelt, Live Oak Park and north over the tree section. This charming, updated home has central heat, recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen has custom designed cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and a Dutch door opening to a wraparound deck with west facing views of the park and sunsets. An inviting sunny living room has a wood burning fireplace. The large master suite with a walk-in closet opens to a patio and grassy yard perfect for appreciating the wonderful views. An extra wide hallway leads to a full bathroom and two additional bedrooms with views and access to large entertaining deck. The laundry room with additional storage and stacked washer/dryer is tucked behind sliding doors. The greenbelt and Live Oak Park with tennis courts, basketball, baseball, dog run and playgrounds are practically across the street. And it’s a short walk to the beach, downtown and farmers market. Enjoy this wonderful, remodeled beach bungalow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 19th Street have any available units?
613 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 613 19th Street have?
Some of 613 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
613 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 613 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 613 19th Street offers parking.
Does 613 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 19th Street have a pool?
No, 613 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 613 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 613 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 613 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

