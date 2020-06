Amenities

Recently remodeled Single Family home located in the prestigious hill section. This single level family home is in a tremendous family location. Improvements include: new kitchen, new kitchen appliances, new retrofit windows, new interior paint, refinished hardwood floors and landscaping. Expansive backyard features large pool with spa surrounding by mature landscape. Three short block to downtown Manhattan Beach shops and restaurants. 6 car on-site parking and big front yard.