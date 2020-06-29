All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 608 Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
608 Highland Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:06 PM

608 Highland Avenue

608 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

608 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Highly sought after South Manhattan Sand Section location, just 2 blocks from one of the best Southern California Beaches, Charming 2 bedr. 1 bath upper unit with ocean view. Beautifully remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Very light and bright. Freshly painted and in absolute Move-In Condition. Charming private fenced in patio, great for outdoor BBQs and entertaining. Steps from the beach, walking distance to pier, shopping and restaurants. This offers beach living at its finest. Available early 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Highland Avenue have any available units?
608 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 608 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 608 Highland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 608 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 608 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 608 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 608 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 608 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 608 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 608 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Highland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles