6 Santa Cruz Court
6 Santa Cruz Court

6 Santa Cruz Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Santa Cruz Court, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Popular Plan 1 Townhome in the gorgeous gated community of Manhattan Village. This floor plan includes a living room with fireplace opening out to a sunny Southwest facing patio, large dining area, kitchen with builtins, a main floor bedroom, a second floor master suite with walk-in closet and a breezy balcony, and a versatile den, office or third bedroom that is unique to this unit. Interior laundry and double garage with storage. It features; wood and tile floors, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, fresh paint and new carpeting. Enjoy community pool and spa and walking paths all in a secure setting. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Santa Cruz Court have any available units?
6 Santa Cruz Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6 Santa Cruz Court have?
Some of 6 Santa Cruz Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Santa Cruz Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Santa Cruz Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Santa Cruz Court pet-friendly?
No, 6 Santa Cruz Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 6 Santa Cruz Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Santa Cruz Court offers parking.
Does 6 Santa Cruz Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Santa Cruz Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Santa Cruz Court have a pool?
Yes, 6 Santa Cruz Court has a pool.
Does 6 Santa Cruz Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Santa Cruz Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Santa Cruz Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Santa Cruz Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Santa Cruz Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Santa Cruz Court has units with air conditioning.

