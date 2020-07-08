6 Santa Cruz Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Popular Plan 1 Townhome in the gorgeous gated community of Manhattan Village. This floor plan includes a living room with fireplace opening out to a sunny Southwest facing patio, large dining area, kitchen with builtins, a main floor bedroom, a second floor master suite with walk-in closet and a breezy balcony, and a versatile den, office or third bedroom that is unique to this unit. Interior laundry and double garage with storage. It features; wood and tile floors, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, fresh paint and new carpeting. Enjoy community pool and spa and walking paths all in a secure setting. Welcome home.