Manhattan Beach, CA
585 36th Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:08 AM

585 36th Street

585 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

585 36th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
media room
Beautifully upgraded Cape Cod in a great location. Enclosed front garden and brick patio sitting area with a picket fence, and a backyard with grass, a running stream, a vegetable garden and two pergola covered sitting areas, to enjoy the outdoors at home. it is situated mid street, making it quiet yet accessible. Walk or bike to the beach, Grandview Elementary School, Sand Dune Park, the Library, theater and local restaurants. This home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms ( 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, and 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs perfect for nanny or guests) plus a powder room downstairs. The large gourmet kitchen and family room share an open floor plan with a big island and French doors that open to the backyard. In addition, there is room for 4 car parking (with a two car garage and 2 extra spaces outside) one in front and one in back. There is even a basketball hoop in the back alley just outside the backyard gate. The house has a great layout with formal dining room, breakfast area, living room, family room and dining room. Interior was just repainted and new carpet throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 36th Street have any available units?
585 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 585 36th Street have?
Some of 585 36th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
585 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 585 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 585 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 585 36th Street offers parking.
Does 585 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 36th Street have a pool?
No, 585 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 585 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 585 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 585 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 36th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 585 36th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 36th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
