585 36th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan basketball court

Beautifully upgraded Cape Cod in a great location. Enclosed front garden and brick patio sitting area with a picket fence, and a backyard with grass, a running stream, a vegetable garden and two pergola covered sitting areas, to enjoy the outdoors at home. it is situated mid street, making it quiet yet accessible. Walk or bike to the beach, Grandview Elementary School, Sand Dune Park, the Library, theater and local restaurants. This home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms ( 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, and 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs perfect for nanny or guests) plus a powder room downstairs. The large gourmet kitchen and family room share an open floor plan with a big island and French doors that open to the backyard. In addition, there is room for 4 car parking (with a two car garage and 2 extra spaces outside) one in front and one in back. There is even a basketball hoop in the back alley just outside the backyard gate. The house has a great layout with formal dining room, breakfast area, living room, family room and dining room. Interior was just repainted and new carpet throughout.