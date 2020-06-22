561 33rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful fully furnished and well appointed ~3800 ' family home featuring 5 bedrooms/6 bathrooms in a family friendly area of the Tree Section. Elegant rotunda entry with stone floors at the entry. Formal front living room features 3 arched windows and a view to the front yard. Separate dining room with French doors leads out to a spacious private courtyard. The kitchen, walk down pantry, eat in area and living room are incorporated in the open floor plan also with French doors to the courtyard. Brand new raw oak wood floors grace the entire top floor, downstairs bedroom and living room. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and the laundry room. Master is enormous with vaulted ceilings and features a very cool wood plank wall. Master bathroom has a double shower.. There are 3 fireplaces - one wood burning. garage is 3 cars, but there is parking for 5-8 cars. Steps to the pocket park, walk to beach, chip path, down town, uptown & a quick 12 minute drive to LAX.