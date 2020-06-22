All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated February 16 2020 at 4:04 PM

561 33rd Street

561 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

561 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful fully furnished and well appointed ~3800 ' family home featuring 5 bedrooms/6 bathrooms in a family friendly area of the Tree Section. Elegant rotunda entry with stone floors at the entry. Formal front living room features 3 arched windows and a view to the front yard. Separate dining room with French doors leads out to a spacious private courtyard. The kitchen, walk down pantry, eat in area and living room are incorporated in the open floor plan also with French doors to the courtyard. Brand new raw oak wood floors grace the entire top floor, downstairs bedroom and living room. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and the laundry room. Master is enormous with vaulted ceilings and features a very cool wood plank wall. Master bathroom has a double shower.. There are 3 fireplaces - one wood burning. garage is 3 cars, but there is parking for 5-8 cars. Steps to the pocket park, walk to beach, chip path, down town, uptown & a quick 12 minute drive to LAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 33rd Street have any available units?
561 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 561 33rd Street have?
Some of 561 33rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
561 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 561 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 561 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 561 33rd Street does offer parking.
Does 561 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 561 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 561 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 561 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 561 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
