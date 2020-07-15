545 1ST Street

Amenities

Fabulous beach bungalow that's perfect for a temporary location and professional needing a spot for temporary residence.This fabulous bungalow is just blocks to the beach and is beautifully appointed with furnishings and all you need to enjoy the great location and closeness to shops, boutiques, restaurants and ....the BEACH!This bungalow is at the back of the main residence with its own entry. And you'll have enough space in the back to enjoy sun bathing, a bbq and even relaxing after a day at work.While this is wonderfully furnished, you should bring your own sheets, towels and pillows. And due to size, there is not a full kitchen but an ideally equipped kitchen space with its own toaster oven, hot burner and microwave. The fridge is the mini hotel style. And all kinds of plates, dishes and cooking supplies are neatly organized for you.