Manhattan Beach, CA
545 1ST Street
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

545 1ST Street

545 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

545 1st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fabulous beach bungalow that's perfect for a temporary location and professional needing a spot for temporary residence.This fabulous bungalow is just blocks to the beach and is beautifully appointed with furnishings and all you need to enjoy the great location and closeness to shops, boutiques, restaurants and ....the BEACH!This bungalow is at the back of the main residence with its own entry. And you'll have enough space in the back to enjoy sun bathing, a bbq and even relaxing after a day at work.While this is wonderfully furnished, you should bring your own sheets, towels and pillows. And due to size, there is not a full kitchen but an ideally equipped kitchen space with its own toaster oven, hot burner and microwave. The fridge is the mini hotel style. And all kinds of plates, dishes and cooking supplies are neatly organized for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 1ST Street have any available units?
545 1ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 545 1ST Street have?
Some of 545 1ST Street's amenities include parking, bbq/grill, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 1ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
545 1ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 1ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 545 1ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 545 1ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 545 1ST Street offers parking.
Does 545 1ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 1ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 1ST Street have a pool?
No, 545 1ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 545 1ST Street have accessible units?
No, 545 1ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 545 1ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 1ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 545 1ST Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 1ST Street does not have units with air conditioning.
