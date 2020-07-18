528 Marine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities playground

You will LOVE this updated Manhattan Beach Modern Single Family Home in the prime GAS LAMP area of Manhattan Beach. This charming home is recently updated complete with Air Conditioning! It is located on a street to alley lot and offers 3 bedrooms all on the same level and 2 bathrooms. The home features a gourmet kitchen, wood floors throughout, open floor plan with a gorgeous white brick living room wood burning fireplace, vaulted shiplap ceilings and new Washer and Dryer. Two outdoor areas are perfect for morning coffee after your beach walk! Perhaps the best attribute is the home's location. Just a few blocks to the BEACH, Live Oak Park, The Tot Lot, Grandview School, Sand Dune Park, Green Belt/Chip Path and DOWNTOWN Manhattan Beach Shops and Restaurants. This home is ready for you to ENJOY the beach life style.