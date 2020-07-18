All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:00 AM

528 Marine Avenue

528 Marine Avenue · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

528 Marine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
You will LOVE this updated Manhattan Beach Modern Single Family Home in the prime GAS LAMP area of Manhattan Beach. This charming home is recently updated complete with Air Conditioning! It is located on a street to alley lot and offers 3 bedrooms all on the same level and 2 bathrooms. The home features a gourmet kitchen, wood floors throughout, open floor plan with a gorgeous white brick living room wood burning fireplace, vaulted shiplap ceilings and new Washer and Dryer. Two outdoor areas are perfect for morning coffee after your beach walk! Perhaps the best attribute is the home's location. Just a few blocks to the BEACH, Live Oak Park, The Tot Lot, Grandview School, Sand Dune Park, Green Belt/Chip Path and DOWNTOWN Manhattan Beach Shops and Restaurants. This home is ready for you to ENJOY the beach life style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Marine Avenue have any available units?
528 Marine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 528 Marine Avenue have?
Some of 528 Marine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Marine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
528 Marine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Marine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 528 Marine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 528 Marine Avenue offer parking?
No, 528 Marine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 528 Marine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 Marine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Marine Avenue have a pool?
No, 528 Marine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 528 Marine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 528 Marine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Marine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Marine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Marine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 528 Marine Avenue has units with air conditioning.
