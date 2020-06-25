522 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Craftsman home with 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms in an exceptional Manhattan Beach location. Large gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a large island ideal for entertaining. Enjoy the ocean breeze from the large outdoor patio with built in BBQ. Huge master bedroom suite, features vaulted ceiling, fireplace, deck and spa-like master bath with rain shower and Jacuzzi tub. Remaining four bedrooms are very spacious and the upstairs bedrooms have built-in desks and cabinets. Additional features include Sonos surround sound, hardwood floors throughout, two-car garage, and washer and dryer. This highly desirable family home is located across the street from Live Oak Park and just a short stroll to the Beach, Blue Ribbon Grand View School, and downtown Manhattan Beach. Did we mention it is an oversized Sand Section lot in the Gas Light district? This home has everything Manhattan Beach has to offer. Don't miss out, this one will go fast!