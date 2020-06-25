All apartments in Manhattan Beach
522 21st Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

522 21st Street

522 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

522 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Craftsman home with 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms in an exceptional Manhattan Beach location. Large gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a large island ideal for entertaining. Enjoy the ocean breeze from the large outdoor patio with built in BBQ. Huge master bedroom suite, features vaulted ceiling, fireplace, deck and spa-like master bath with rain shower and Jacuzzi tub. Remaining four bedrooms are very spacious and the upstairs bedrooms have built-in desks and cabinets. Additional features include Sonos surround sound, hardwood floors throughout, two-car garage, and washer and dryer. This highly desirable family home is located across the street from Live Oak Park and just a short stroll to the Beach, Blue Ribbon Grand View School, and downtown Manhattan Beach. Did we mention it is an oversized Sand Section lot in the Gas Light district? This home has everything Manhattan Beach has to offer. Don't miss out, this one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 21st Street have any available units?
522 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 522 21st Street have?
Some of 522 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
522 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 522 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 522 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 522 21st Street offers parking.
Does 522 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 21st Street have a pool?
No, 522 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 522 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 522 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 522 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
