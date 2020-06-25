469 26th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

180 DEGREE VIEWS : Ocean, City, Palos Verdes, Catalina Island. What a location! Very unique: no homes on another side, no cars driving by! Only green park-like walk street with grass and trees and also Cul De Sac street House is FULLY FURNISHED. Remodeled in 2016, contemporary style home. Hardwood floors, very open floorplan. House is 3 stories on 26th st and 2 stories on 26th Place where is also a garage. On first floor, walk street, is a bedroom, used as "playroom" or family room, On second floor are 3 bedrooms (one with breathtaking views), laundry room with washer and dryer and also garage and second staircase which will take you directly to kitchen on 3rd floor. Main staircase will take you to Very spacious Living room with 180 degree views of City, Palos Verdes Hill, Ocean and Catalina Island. Kitchen dining ,all is very open floorpan. Huge master suite is also on this floor. Next to all this, you can have only short walk to ocean, beach, walk to parks, downtown MB, Joslyn Center, restaurants, shops Living in this home: Life is a vacation !Furnished or unfurnished-your choice.