Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:38 PM

469 26th Street

469 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

469 26th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
180 DEGREE VIEWS : Ocean, City, Palos Verdes, Catalina Island. What a location! Very unique: no homes on another side, no cars driving by! Only green park-like walk street with grass and trees and also Cul De Sac street House is FULLY FURNISHED. Remodeled in 2016, contemporary style home. Hardwood floors, very open floorplan. House is 3 stories on 26th st and 2 stories on 26th Place where is also a garage. On first floor, walk street, is a bedroom, used as "playroom" or family room, On second floor are 3 bedrooms (one with breathtaking views), laundry room with washer and dryer and also garage and second staircase which will take you directly to kitchen on 3rd floor. Main staircase will take you to Very spacious Living room with 180 degree views of City, Palos Verdes Hill, Ocean and Catalina Island. Kitchen dining ,all is very open floorpan. Huge master suite is also on this floor. Next to all this, you can have only short walk to ocean, beach, walk to parks, downtown MB, Joslyn Center, restaurants, shops Living in this home: Life is a vacation !Furnished or unfurnished-your choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 26th Street have any available units?
469 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 469 26th Street have?
Some of 469 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
469 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 469 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 469 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 469 26th Street offers parking.
Does 469 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 469 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 26th Street have a pool?
No, 469 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 469 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 469 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 469 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 469 26th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 469 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 469 26th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
