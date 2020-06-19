All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
465 32nd Street
465 32nd Street

465 32nd Street · (310) 245-0564
Location

465 32nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
Absolutely beautiful, remodeled FULLY FURNISHED home located on the best street in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section. Located on a quiet cul-du-sac, this open concept home measures 4200 sq. feet with very spacious rooms and lots of natural light. With partial ocean views and just 4 short blocks to the ocean and beach, location is everything. Hardwood floors throughout this 3 level home. Top level is perfect for families and large enough to accommodate your biggest get togethers. A huge kitchen is flanked by an entertainment room with pool table and a big screen TV. The opposite side has a large dining area with ocean views. Bedrooms come with attached office/study areas. The huge master bedroom comes with a large office, walk-in closet and it's own deck.
Front gated patio is ideal for dining al fresco with family, friends and neighbors! 3 car garage + 2 outdoor spaces = 5 car parking. Garage also includes built-in storage.
An outdoor spa is also part of the package!
*THIS HOUSE IS A GREAT FAMILY HOME WITHIN THE MANHATTAN BEACH AWARD-WINNING SCHOOL SYSTEM, OR A FABULOUS ENTERTAINING HOME* TO ENJOY THE MANHATTAN BEACH LIFESTYLE!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 32nd Street have any available units?
465 32nd Street has a unit available for $12,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 465 32nd Street have?
Some of 465 32nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
465 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 465 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 465 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 465 32nd Street does offer parking.
Does 465 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 465 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 465 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 465 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 465 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
