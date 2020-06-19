465 32nd Street

Amenities

Absolutely beautiful, remodeled FULLY FURNISHED home located on the best street in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section. Located on a quiet cul-du-sac, this open concept home measures 4200 sq. feet with very spacious rooms and lots of natural light. With partial ocean views and just 4 short blocks to the ocean and beach, location is everything. Hardwood floors throughout this 3 level home. Top level is perfect for families and large enough to accommodate your biggest get togethers. A huge kitchen is flanked by an entertainment room with pool table and a big screen TV. The opposite side has a large dining area with ocean views. Bedrooms come with attached office/study areas. The huge master bedroom comes with a large office, walk-in closet and it's own deck.

Front gated patio is ideal for dining al fresco with family, friends and neighbors! 3 car garage + 2 outdoor spaces = 5 car parking. Garage also includes built-in storage.

An outdoor spa is also part of the package!

*THIS HOUSE IS A GREAT FAMILY HOME WITHIN THE MANHATTAN BEACH AWARD-WINNING SCHOOL SYSTEM, OR A FABULOUS ENTERTAINING HOME* TO ENJOY THE MANHATTAN BEACH LIFESTYLE!*