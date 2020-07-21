Amenities
441 Marine Ave #A Available 08/27/19 Ocean view Townhome in Manhattan Beach - Magnificent 3 Story 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in Manhattan Beach's prestigious Grand View School District. Spectacular OCEAN VIEW from the private balcony! Stainless Steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/ dryer are included. New carpet in the bedrooms and hardwood floors throughout.
Attached 2 car garage with opener.
Tenant pays all Utilities.
Cats are allowed
One-year lease.
Great Credit Required.
Shown By Appointment Only. Do not disturb tenants, call office to schedule appointment.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5051415)