441 Marine Ave #A
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

441 Marine Ave #A

441 Marine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

441 Marine Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
441 Marine Ave #A Available 08/27/19 Ocean view Townhome in Manhattan Beach - Magnificent 3 Story 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in Manhattan Beach's prestigious Grand View School District. Spectacular OCEAN VIEW from the private balcony! Stainless Steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/ dryer are included. New carpet in the bedrooms and hardwood floors throughout.
Attached 2 car garage with opener.

Tenant pays all Utilities.
Cats are allowed
One-year lease.
Great Credit Required.
Shown By Appointment Only. Do not disturb tenants, call office to schedule appointment.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5051415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Marine Ave #A have any available units?
441 Marine Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 441 Marine Ave #A have?
Some of 441 Marine Ave #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Marine Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
441 Marine Ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Marine Ave #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 Marine Ave #A is pet friendly.
Does 441 Marine Ave #A offer parking?
Yes, 441 Marine Ave #A offers parking.
Does 441 Marine Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 Marine Ave #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Marine Ave #A have a pool?
No, 441 Marine Ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 441 Marine Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 441 Marine Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Marine Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Marine Ave #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Marine Ave #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Marine Ave #A does not have units with air conditioning.
