Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

441 Marine Ave #A Available 08/27/19 Ocean view Townhome in Manhattan Beach - Magnificent 3 Story 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in Manhattan Beach's prestigious Grand View School District. Spectacular OCEAN VIEW from the private balcony! Stainless Steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/ dryer are included. New carpet in the bedrooms and hardwood floors throughout.

Attached 2 car garage with opener.



Tenant pays all Utilities.

Cats are allowed

One-year lease.

Great Credit Required.

Shown By Appointment Only. Do not disturb tenants, call office to schedule appointment.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5051415)