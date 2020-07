Amenities

new construction elevator ice maker microwave range oven

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator new construction

Great opportunity to rent a brand new Scandinavian design beach house in the prestigious sand section of Manhattan Beach. Truly one of a kind townhouse close to downtown, and just steps from the beach. Elevator, electric car charger, Lutron home automation, and much more. A must see for all the unique features!