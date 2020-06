Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully remodeled sand section home. This amazing ocean view property is only a few blocks from the beach and features 3 large bedrooms, each with en suite bath, an open and flowing floor plan, tons of sunlight, 2 decks, laundry room with washer/dryer, 2 car garage with carport and extra storage, short stroll to downtown Manhattan Beach and so much more.