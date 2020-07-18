All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 4312 The Strand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
4312 The Strand
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

4312 The Strand

4312 the Strand · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4312 the Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beach front townhome has breathtaking views from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Enjoy sand, surf and beautiful sunsets. Featured are 3 bedrooms all with in suite baths. The first floor Great Room is luxuriously appointed with a fireplace, wet bar and access to a west-facing ocean view balcony. The kitchen features built-in stainless appliances, refrigerator, cooking island and stone counter tops. The Master Suite and additional bedrooms are all on the second floor along with a conveniently located laundry room, washer and dryer included. The Master Suite features a fireplace, master bath with ocean views and access to a large private deck with unobstructed views. There is direct access into the unit from the 2-car tandem garage. This is not a short term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 The Strand have any available units?
4312 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4312 The Strand have?
Some of 4312 The Strand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
4312 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 4312 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 4312 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 4312 The Strand offers parking.
Does 4312 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4312 The Strand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 The Strand have a pool?
No, 4312 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 4312 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 4312 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 The Strand has units with dishwashers.
Does 4312 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 4312 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles