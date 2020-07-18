4312 The Strand

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beach front townhome has breathtaking views from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Enjoy sand, surf and beautiful sunsets. Featured are 3 bedrooms all with in suite baths. The first floor Great Room is luxuriously appointed with a fireplace, wet bar and access to a west-facing ocean view balcony. The kitchen features built-in stainless appliances, refrigerator, cooking island and stone counter tops. The Master Suite and additional bedrooms are all on the second floor along with a conveniently located laundry room, washer and dryer included. The Master Suite features a fireplace, master bath with ocean views and access to a large private deck with unobstructed views. There is direct access into the unit from the 2-car tandem garage. This is not a short term rental.