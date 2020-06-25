428 32nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bocce court fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court courtyard fire pit on-site laundry hot tub

This fully furnished home is close to the beach with OCEAN VIEW and been custom remodeled! STUNNING, warm contemporary home just 4 blocks from the beach and a view of the blue ocean!! Spacious with almost 4,300 square feet of living space, this home was extensively remodeled in 2016 with high end upgrades throughout. Ground floor includes an oversized bedroom that is perfect for pampering guests, and a bonus room that is across from a private zen courtyard with a succulent wall and fire pit. The middle level has 3 bedrooms, a laundry room and separate office area and deck. The master bedroom is spacious and serene, with a slab front fireplace, custom built-ins and large custom built “his” and “her” closets. The master bathroom has a freestanding soaking tub, spa like shower with rain head and custom cabinetry. The top floor great room is perfect for entertaining with an ocean view deck with an outdoor fireplace, an outdoor flatscreen TV and firepit. Expansive, modern chef’s kitchen featuring a massive marble island, SubZero full length wine refrigerator, built-in Miele espresso make, and custom modern cabinetry. The kitchen opens up to a dining area and large family room area. This magnificent home has designer finishes throughout including Ann Sacks tile, Bocci lighting, custom wallpapers, remote controlled window treatments, new A/C system, Nest controls, Sonos surround sound.. and more!