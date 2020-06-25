All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 428 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
428 32nd Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:47 PM

428 32nd Street

428 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

428 32nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bocce court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
hot tub
This fully furnished home is close to the beach with OCEAN VIEW and been custom remodeled! STUNNING, warm contemporary home just 4 blocks from the beach and a view of the blue ocean!! Spacious with almost 4,300 square feet of living space, this home was extensively remodeled in 2016 with high end upgrades throughout. Ground floor includes an oversized bedroom that is perfect for pampering guests, and a bonus room that is across from a private zen courtyard with a succulent wall and fire pit. The middle level has 3 bedrooms, a laundry room and separate office area and deck. The master bedroom is spacious and serene, with a slab front fireplace, custom built-ins and large custom built “his” and “her” closets. The master bathroom has a freestanding soaking tub, spa like shower with rain head and custom cabinetry. The top floor great room is perfect for entertaining with an ocean view deck with an outdoor fireplace, an outdoor flatscreen TV and firepit. Expansive, modern chef’s kitchen featuring a massive marble island, SubZero full length wine refrigerator, built-in Miele espresso make, and custom modern cabinetry. The kitchen opens up to a dining area and large family room area. This magnificent home has designer finishes throughout including Ann Sacks tile, Bocci lighting, custom wallpapers, remote controlled window treatments, new A/C system, Nest controls, Sonos surround sound.. and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 32nd Street have any available units?
428 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 428 32nd Street have?
Some of 428 32nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
428 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 428 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 428 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 428 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 428 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 428 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 428 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 428 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 428 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 428 32nd Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles