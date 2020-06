Amenities

wine room hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage wine room

Beautiful coastal contemporary is a great neighborhood. 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in 4,200 square feet on a great street to alley lot. Just steps away from award winning Grand View elementary and 4 blocks to the white sand and the Strand of famous Manhattan Beach. Ocean views, multiple living areas, wet bar, wine room, 3 car garage, wood floors throughout, central AC, updated kitchen and more. Also available furnished. Please inquire.