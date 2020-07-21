424 S Meadows Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT & AIRY HOUSE W/ AMAZING REAR YARD W/ LARGE POOL, LAWN, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & SEATING AREA CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & 2 MINS TO BEACH! - ***PICTURES ARE BEFORE THE INTERIOR WAS PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS***



PROPERTY FEATURES

2BR / 2BA + Lg Bonus Rm

Approx. 1600 Sq Ft

1-Car Garage + 2-Car Driveway (Partial Covered)

Nicely Landscaped Front Yard w/ Flagstone Path & Front Porch

Amazing, Huge Rear Yard

Bright, Front Living Space w/Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen

2 Fireplaces (Master & LR)

Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Bartop & Stainless Steel Appliances

Master w/ Fireplace, Large Wall Closet & Slider to Pool

2nd Bedroom w/ Murphy Bed & Walk-In Closet

Large Family Room/Den w/Luxurious 3/4 Bath & Sliders to Pool/Rear Yard

Beautiful Hardwood Throughout, Tile in Baths

Laundry Room w/ W/D

High-End Details & Surround Sound Throughout

Gardener & Pool Service Pd

Nonsmoking

Pets Considered w/An Additional Deposit



***AVAILABLE 02/28/2020***

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS



(RLNE2602729)