424 S Meadows Ave

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT & AIRY HOUSE W/ AMAZING REAR YARD W/ LARGE POOL, LAWN, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & SEATING AREA CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & 2 MINS TO BEACH! - ***PICTURES ARE BEFORE THE INTERIOR WAS PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS***
PROPERTY FEATURES
2BR / 2BA + Lg Bonus Rm
Approx. 1600 Sq Ft
1-Car Garage + 2-Car Driveway (Partial Covered)
Nicely Landscaped Front Yard w/ Flagstone Path & Front Porch
Amazing, Huge Rear Yard
Bright, Front Living Space w/Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen
2 Fireplaces (Master & LR)
Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Bartop & Stainless Steel Appliances
Master w/ Fireplace, Large Wall Closet & Slider to Pool
2nd Bedroom w/ Murphy Bed & Walk-In Closet
Large Family Room/Den w/Luxurious 3/4 Bath & Sliders to Pool/Rear Yard
Beautiful Hardwood Throughout, Tile in Baths
Laundry Room w/ W/D
High-End Details & Surround Sound Throughout
Gardener & Pool Service Pd
Nonsmoking
Pets Considered w/An Additional Deposit
***AVAILABLE 02/28/2020***
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS
(RLNE2602729)