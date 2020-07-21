All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

424 S Meadows Ave

424 South Meadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 South Meadows Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT & AIRY HOUSE W/ AMAZING REAR YARD W/ LARGE POOL, LAWN, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & SEATING AREA CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & 2 MINS TO BEACH! - ***PICTURES ARE BEFORE THE INTERIOR WAS PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS***

PROPERTY FEATURES
2BR / 2BA + Lg Bonus Rm
Approx. 1600 Sq Ft
1-Car Garage + 2-Car Driveway (Partial Covered)
Nicely Landscaped Front Yard w/ Flagstone Path & Front Porch
Amazing, Huge Rear Yard
Bright, Front Living Space w/Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen
2 Fireplaces (Master & LR)
Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Bartop & Stainless Steel Appliances
Master w/ Fireplace, Large Wall Closet & Slider to Pool
2nd Bedroom w/ Murphy Bed & Walk-In Closet
Large Family Room/Den w/Luxurious 3/4 Bath & Sliders to Pool/Rear Yard
Beautiful Hardwood Throughout, Tile in Baths
Laundry Room w/ W/D
High-End Details & Surround Sound Throughout
Gardener & Pool Service Pd
Nonsmoking
Pets Considered w/An Additional Deposit

***AVAILABLE 02/28/2020***
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS

(RLNE2602729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 S Meadows Ave have any available units?
424 S Meadows Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 424 S Meadows Ave have?
Some of 424 S Meadows Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 S Meadows Ave currently offering any rent specials?
424 S Meadows Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 S Meadows Ave pet-friendly?
No, 424 S Meadows Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 424 S Meadows Ave offer parking?
Yes, 424 S Meadows Ave offers parking.
Does 424 S Meadows Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 S Meadows Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 S Meadows Ave have a pool?
Yes, 424 S Meadows Ave has a pool.
Does 424 S Meadows Ave have accessible units?
No, 424 S Meadows Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 424 S Meadows Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 S Meadows Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 424 S Meadows Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 S Meadows Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
